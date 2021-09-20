ENOSBURG FALLS — Even the rain couldn’t keep locals from the beloved annual Enosburg Harvest Festival this Saturday.
Dozens of vendors from throughout the state gathered on Saturday morning in Lincoln Park with their paintings, knit items, food and wines, ready for the crowds of the annual festival, which was brought back this year after being cancelled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
From 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., customers, families and friends meandered down the aisles of tents trying on handmade mittens, buying honey and maple syrup, rifling through costume jewelry and antiques, trying hot sauces, sauces and pulled pork.
Several hours in, the clouds began to darken and a massive rain cloud fell over the festival, raining buckets of near-torrential rain down on the village of tents.
But after about 10 minutes of a downpour, blue began to peek through the clouds and vendors reopened their pit smokers, uncorked their bottles and plugged their amplifiers back in.
Hundreds came and stayed at the festival the whole day, opting to have lunch and a glass of Eden ice cider on the green and enjoy the day, leaving many farm stands and vendor tables barren.
Chad Carr, owner of The Traveling Chef, sold three-quarters of his smoked pork by the middle of the festival, and his wife and co-owner Angel said this year’s celebration had been good to them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.