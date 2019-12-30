RICHFORD – A deputy with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office (FSCO) is being credited with helping save the life of a child who was born prematurely in a Richford residence this past Sunday, according to an FCSO statement shared over social media Monday.
According to FCSO, Deputy Tyler Camilleri responded Sunday evening to a call that a child delivered prematurely at a Corliss Road residence was unresponsive.
When Camilleri arrived, he reportedly found the baby did not have a pulse and a family member was administering cardiopulmonary resuscitation, more commonly known as CPR.
Per the sheriff’s office, Camilleri continued CPR on the newborn and instructed another household member in CPR so Camilleri could coordinate with responding emergency services providers.
According to the sheriff’s office, the baby began letting out small gasps of breath while CPR was being administered.
Upon arriving, Richford Rescue members took over caring for the newborn and the mother.
Per FCSO, Camilleri remained on scene and helped Richford Rescue load equipment and both the baby and mother into the ambulance, which then departed for the University of Vermont Medical Center.
According to the sheriff’s office, both the mother and child were “reported to be well” at the hospital.
Over social media, FCSO heralded the incident as “another great example of First Responder partnerships combining to preserve life.”
“Hat's off to the household member, Deputy Camilleri, Richford Rescue, Central Dispatch and all the medical personnel that did nothing more than their jobs last night,” their post read. “That job is saving lives.”