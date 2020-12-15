BERLIN -- Time is running out to submit nominations for the Split the Ticket Fund and give a Vermonter the opportunity to receive help with heating their home this winter.
Split the Ticket Fund, a Vermont-based 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, is a way for families to obtain free deliveries of heating oil, propane, or kerosene, especially those families that don’t qualify for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program. Half of the delivery’s cost is paid for by the fund -- through generous donations from the public -- while the other half is offset as a direct donation by the fuel provider.
This year, the program is also helping state residents repair or replace fuel tanks in order to comply with Vermont’s aboveground storage tank regulations. The Split the Ticket Fund will provide the same 50 percent match -- up to $500 -- with heating service providers that donate labor and materials.
Those who receive a gift of warmth are nominated by someone else from the community. To make a nomination, simply send an email to split@vermontfuel.com by Dec. 18 to let the program know about them.
Financial donations are also being accepted with every $1 that’s donated essentially being able to purchase $2 worth of fuel. To make a donation, visit vermontfuel.com/split/.
Going into this year, Split the Ticket Fund has delivered more than 100,000 gallons of free heating fuel to Vermonters in need.
Congressman Peter Welch, who has personally delivered nearly 1,000 of these gallons over the past decade, praised the Split the Ticket program by saying, “It is good to know that Vermonters look out for each other during our challenging winters, especially this year. I wish I could hop in the truck to lend a hand and look forward to doing so in the future."
(0) comments
