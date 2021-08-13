Although school will decidedly look more normal than it did last year, when students were not even attending in person classes five days a week, one thing that will be carrying over in some area school districts is masks.
The Franklin West Supervisory Union (FWSU) and the Missisquoi Valley School District (MVSD) have both opted over the past week to follow new guidance from the Agency of Education.
Among the new protocols is a mask mandate for all individuals within the school at least for the first few days, as well as contract tracing and opt-in surveillance testing.
Last year’s guidance from the Vermont Agency of Education (AOE) was not merely guidance. Since the recommendations were tied to the state of emergency instituted by Governor Phil Scott, schools had to follow what the AOE decided.
This coming school year, with the state of emergency over, guidancefrom the AOE is not mandatory. However, masks are required on all buses in accordance with guidance from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
The recommendations released by Secretary of Education Dan French and Vermont Health Commissioner Mark Levine include both vaccinated and unvaccinated people.
After the first 10 days of instruction, the state guidance says masks should no longer be required if a school’s fully vaccinated student population has reached 80%.
The FWSU oversees schools in Fairfax, Fletcher and Georgia and the MVSD oversees schools in Swanton, Highgate and Franklin. The FWSU will be revisiting the mask mandate for students after the first 10 days of the school year, according to a letter from Superintendent John Tague.
The reopening guidance document for MVSD said there is no clear process for the standard at which a school is allowed to remove the mask mandate, therefore it will be in place at those schools until there is more clarity.
Masks, yes, distancing no
Masks will be mandatory indoors for all students, faculty, staff and visitors for the first days of school, according to the plans released by both school administrations.
Physical distancing is no longer required and facemasks will not be required outdoors for things like recess or athletics.
Assigned seating will be in effect during lunch for contact tracing purposes, according to the MVSD document.
Visitors will also be required to sign in for contact tracing purposes.
Quarantined students
Both plans state that any individual who shows symptoms of COVID-19, should not come to school.
In addition, any individual quarantined because of close contact with a positive case should not come to school.
“Parents are encouraged to contact their school nurse if their child is home ill with any symptoms suggestive of COVID-19,” states the MVSD reopening guidance.
If a student is required to quarantine, the school will no longer be able to label the student as “present,” according to guidance from the MVSD.
Last year, because of the state of emergency, schools were able to label students learning remotely as “present.” That is no longer the case.
Students required to quarantine will be considered absent and must follow the usual protocols for a student at home with an illness, the MVSD guidance states.
The MVSD is still awaiting more specific guidance from the state regarding remote instruction, but it reiterated that although students would be considered absent, it would not indicate a truancy issue.
Surveillance testing
The Vermont Department of Health is offering free surveillance testing to students and staff in Vermont schools, according to the guidance from the AOE.
All students ages 5 and up will be eligible for opt-in nasal swab tests. Ages 5 to 7 will be swabbed by a clinical staff member, while ages 8 and up will be able to self-administer the test, according to the MVSD reopening guidelines.
There will be no registration necessary, the guidance from MVSD states.
Results will be available to parents and guardians through a login portal and in the event of a positive test, they will be notified by a phone call from the Vermont Department of Health.
If someone tests positive for COVID-19, the school will notify all close contacts and will require unvaccinated close contacts to quarantine, the MVSD document states.
