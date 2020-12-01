ENOSBURGH – Schools in the Franklin Northeast Supervisory Union (FNESU) will be tightening some restrictions within school after several FNESU schools saw someone within the school test positive for COVID-19.
According to a letter shared Sunday evening FNESU’s superintendent Lynn Cota, seven cases in total have been found among students and staff within FNESU.
Four of those testing positive for COVID-19 had been within three of the supervisory union’s schools in the days leading up to their positive tests for COVID-19, during a period of time known as the “infectious period,” when an individual with COVID-19 may be asymptomatic but can still spread the disease.
According to Cota’s letter, the three impacted schools, all found within Enosburg Falls, were:
- Enosburg Falls Junior/Senior High School;
- Enosburg Falls Elementary School; and
- Cold Hollow Career Center.
School officials, citing patient privacy laws, did not specify whether those testing positive were students or staff.
“All close contacts have been notified and are quarantining, seeking testing and will not be able to return to school until they are cleared to do so,” Cota said in her letter.
As of Monday, schools in all of FNESU’s six Franklin County communities had transitioned back to what the superintendent said were the schools’ “most restrictive in-school health and safety measures.”
All congregate spaces, like gyms and cafeterias, were closed once again and elementary school students will once again remain in their classrooms for the course of the school day as teachers move between classes for instruction.
Cota also warned that, depending on local infection rates and staffing levels, school officials may weigh a return to either a hybrid model of only two days of in-person learning for elementary students or fully remote learning for specific classes or schools.
“We hope to not have to take these steps but want parents to be aware so they can do some contingency planning,” Cota’s letter read.
Parents within FNESU’s six communities are now being asked to drive their child to and from school if they’re able to do so and continue daily health screenings at home every day before school.
Children who have traveled outside of Vermont or gathered with people outside of their immediate household are also being asked to quarantine rather than come to school, per public health guidance issued by Vermont’s Agency of Education.
Cota, in her letter, appealed to the wider public to continue following public health guidelines regarding mask wearing, staying home when sick and avoiding gatherings with people from multiple households.
“We might not like it, it might be disappointing, and it might feel like we are losing some personal freedoms,” Cota wrote, “but for the sake of our students, let’s all sacrifice a little now to put an end to this spread and keep our schools open for in person learning.”
As of Tuesday morning, cases of COVID-19 had been reported in each of FNESU’s six communities since COVID-19 was first identified in Vermont in March, according to the Vermont Department of Health’s weekly reporting.
Only the Town of Enosburgh, with ten cases reported in total, has had enough cases of COVID-19 since spring for the health department to safely report a specific total without potentially running afoul of patient privacy laws.
As of Sunday evening, 128 students and staff in Vermont's public schools have tested positive for COVID-19 after the start of the school year in September.
In virtually all but a handful of cases, students and staff testing positive for COVID-19 had likely contracted the disease from their respective communities rather within school itself, according to Vermont health officials.
A full copy of Cota's letter can be found here.
