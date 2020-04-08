BERKSHIRE -- A Franklin man has been charged with driving under the influence following a traffic stop here on Tuesday.
According to Vermont State Police, Dakota, McLean, 26, was stopped at 4 p.m. on Perley Road.
VSP reports McLean was "ultimately determined to have been operating while under the influence of alcohol." However, no information was released about how that determination was made was released, such as whether or not he failed a roadside sobriety test.
McLean was taken into custody, processed and released with a court citation to appear in Franklin County Superior Court on June 29 to answer the charge against him.