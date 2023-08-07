FRANKLIN — Looking to take better care of your lakefront property?
The Franklin County Natural Resources Conservation District (FCNRCD) gathered Tuesday for their latest in a series of four watershed workshops. The conversation brought together lakefront property owners from Lake Carmi and beyond who are curious to preserve their waterways while keeping their homes looking nice.
The week’s topic concerned stormwater runoff management, which is at the heart of having a lake-friendly property, according to FCNRCD district manager Lauren Weston, who led the workshop.
In her talk, Weston stressed the four “S’s” when it comes to stormwater management: slow it, sink it, spread it and store it. Check out the list below to get a few tips from the FCNRCD on how to manage your lakefront property amid this rainy Vermont summer.
Slow it
For slowing stormwater down, Weston recommended a “speed bump approach” to listeners. Making the path from a lakefront property down to the lake longer prevents stormwater runoff into the lake itself. Weston’s recommendations for slowing stormwater include things like leaving fallen trees where they are, putting stone check dams on your property and incorporating rain gardens into your space, while adding some soil that does not drain as quickly.
Another “slow it” option is a vegetated swale. Sometimes known as bioswales, these contoured land ditches gather stormwater in their middle to prevent runoff into lakes.
Sink it
The next technique Weston discussed was to sink the stormwater into one’s own property. Letting stormwater infiltrate your property allows the water to stay out of the lake as much as possible. One helpful method she offered for sinking stormwater is to build a drip line trench, which collects water runoff from roofs. An 18-inch wide trench filled with stones around the house perimeter, a drip line trench doubles as an attractive landscaping choice.
Weston also recommended implementing wood-lined stone terraces. These step-like terraces catch water while also creating a new pathway down to the lake. As Weston mentioned, any path that can be created to keep property owners out of the shrubbery leading to the lake also improves lake health.
Spread it
One important point that many may not realize is that flat things move faster than multi-layered things, Weston said during the talk. So, it is imperative for stormwater runoff management to create a multi-layered planting layout, combining a taller, canopy layer, a shrub layer and a groundcover layer for variation. Geogrids are another useful tool for a multi-layer approach to spreading stormwater out, she said.
Store it
For Weston’s last tip, she kept it fairly simple. The best way to store stormwater is simply to invest in a good rain barrel. Upon capturing rainwater in a barrel, it can be used at a later time to water anything from indoor plants to lawns.
Talk takeaways
Weston ended her talk by imploring the crowd to rethink what they see as being “good” lakeshore properties versus “messy” ones.
When some in the crowd mentioned their trepidation to approach neighbors and others in their community regarding stormwater management techniques, Weston said taking a friendly yet educational approach is the best course.
“Sometimes neighbors don’t understand what they’re doing is bad for the lake,” said one participant at the workshop.
At the end of the workshop, Weston and FCNRCD natural resources planner Mel Auffredou told listeners about their Lake Wise visit program, offering free evaluations of camps and lakefront residences on Lake Carmi this summer.
Weston and Auffredou also emphasized that there is potential funding available from the FCNRCD for projects that are designed to improve water quality on the lake.
The watershed workshop series continues for two more sessions. The upcoming August 21 meeting features Staci Pomeroy of the VTDEC Rivers Program for a discussion on how watersheds impact lake health. More information can be found here.
