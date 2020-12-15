ST. ALBANS — Bill and Rhonda Mercier were named Citizens of the Year Tuesday by the Rotary Club of St. Albans.
The Merciers are the organizers and leaders of the Franklin County Maple Leafs, an all-season, multi-sport program for Special Olympics athletes.
Tom Hungerford, a Rotarian and chair of the Citizen of the Year committee, said the Merciers were selected because of the time, encouragement and immeasurable love they give to their athletes.
The first Citizen of the Year Award was presented by the Rotary in 1993. Since then, the recognition has been given annually to members of the community who go above and beyond to improve the lives of others.
“This is not a popularity award, as many of our recipients work behind the scenes, in the trenches and miles away from press and recognition,” Hungerford said.
The names of the recipients of this award are inscribed in stone in the Rotary grove, in the southeast corner of Collins-Perley Sports and Fitness Center for all to see.
Jeff Rouleau, the parent of a child who participates in the program and a teacher at Bellows Free Academy, nominated the Merciers. His nomination, and all others, were reviewed by the Citizen of the Year committee, who made a recommendation to the Rotary board of directors. The board voted on the winner.
Kasia Bilodeau, a long-time colleague of Bill’s, was among many community members who helped present the Merciers with the award during a virtual ceremony.
“Bill brings his laughter, his ability to lighten the load and have fun all the time,” she said. “Both of them bring so much to every game and practice. They make sure our athletes are being good citizens.”
Depending on the season, the Maple Leafs Special Olympics team offers a variety of sports including soccer, bocce, softball and basketball. The team participates in local and statewide competitions.
Jim Naylor, a special educator for third through fifth grade students at Fairfield Center School, has also worked extensively with Bill and Rhonda.
“They have been completely selfless with their time, with their space,” Naylor said. “They are not only coaches, they are advocates for the athletes they support. They are respite providers.”
Many of the event’s speakers noted that the Mericiers wear many hats. Not only are they coaches, standing eagerly in the dugout or on the sideline, they are chaperones who spend hours traveling on buses with their athletes. They are the organization’s chief fundraisers and recruiters, planning Calcuttas and auctions to raise money for equipment and uniforms.
Lynn Orton and her son Dayton, a member of the Maple Leaf team, said Bill and Rhonda make them feel like extended family.
“The group we have in Franklin County is ginormous,” Orton said. “I can’t believe the organization, the fundraising, everything that goes into doing what they do for the group.”
Dayton is grateful to the Merciers for the opportunity they gave him to not only participate in multiple sports, but to make friends. He sees Bill as a role model.
It’s extremely rewarding, Bill said, to see the athletes, whether they win or lose, walk into a room “with their swag on.”
Rouleau, whose son Derek plays on the Maple Leaf bocce team, got slightly emotional while speaking. He said the Merciers’ encouragement and positivity changed his son’s life.
“All organizations need somebody who is going to be the cheerleader, the person who sort of makes it happen,” Rouleau said. “I don’t know where Special Olympics in Franklin County would be if these two people weren’t doing what they do.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.