ST. ALBANS — In an effort to help residents plant beneficial greenery in their own backyards, a tree sale will be hosted by the Franklin County Natural Resources Conservation District.
The sale has been run by the FCNRCD since 1978, providing local opportunities to purchase native trees, shrubs and wildflower seeds.
The last day to place orders online via www.franklincountynrcd.org/treesale is April 14.
Included in the list of purchasable trees are American chestnuts, birch, maple and evergreens. The sale also includes fruit-bearing plants like raspberries, grapes and blueberries.
Trees will come as bare root saplings, between two and three feet tall depending on the species. For hardwoods like maples, they cost $10. For softwoods like pines and evergreens, they cost $5.
Plants are sourced from states across New England, New York and Michigan.
For landowners with ponds, the conservation district is also selling bags of 25 trout for $80 for local stocking.
The sale of the plants and trout will fund FCNRCD programs like landowner workshops, youth education events and natural resource restoration projects.
In 2022, the sale sold 9,000 plants of 60 different species, to 250 customers.
Lauren Weston, district manager for the FCNRCD, said it’s a great tool to purchase trees at a low cost to support biodiversity and land management.
“The trees, shrubs and other plants that are sold through the annual tree sale provide food and habitat for wildlife, add strength to people’s ability to grow their own food and can help improve water quality, soil health and climate resilience,” Weston said by email.
This year, orders can be picked up in Montgomery, Highgate and North Hero, in an effort to make it easier for people to pick up their orders locally.
In Highgate, orders can be picked up at the Franklin County Field Days grounds, in Montgomery at the public safety building, and on North Hero at the Lake Champlain Islands Economic Development Corporation building.
Orders for Highgate can be picked up from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on May 5 and from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on May 6.
In Montgomery, pick up is available from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on May 6 and on North Hero from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on May 6
“We also see the tree sale as an opportunity to connect with our community and share additional resources from our work,” Weston said. “Such as free property evaluations for stormwater and streams, information for sugarers and forest owners and resources and assistance for farmers.”
More information and the purchase form for the tree sale can be found at www.franklincountynrcd.org/treesale, or email info@FranklinCountyNRCD.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.