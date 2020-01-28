ST. ALBANS TOWN – This coming Town Meeting Day will see competitive races for both available selectboard seats on the St. Albans Town selectboard, with former selectperson David McWilliams entering the race for a two-year seat on the board.
As of the filing date for Town Meeting Day petitions, McWilliams, a former selectperson and the town’s longtime animal control officer, had filed for a two-year seat on the selectboard, running against town planning commissioner and health care specialist Erin Creley.
The selectboard’s vice chair Bruce Cheeseman and Jonathan Giroux, a local business owner and member of the town’s development review board, will be vying for a three-year seat on the board currently held by selectperson Al Voegele.
Earlier this month, Voegele announced he would not be running for another term on the selectboard, instead endorsing Creley’s and Giroux’s bids.
While Creley and Giroux had previously announced their candidacy for the selectboard, neither had directly filed for a specific seat, opting instead to have petitions for either seat filled until formally declaring for a specific selectboard election.
In the same selectboard meeting where Creley and Giroux had publicly announced their campaigns, Cheeseman revealed he would be running, later confirming for the Messenger he intended to run for a three-year seat.
A call to McWilliams was not returned by press time Tuesday.
McWilliams, a former union steward who has also served in the town’s planning commission, has served two previous terms on the selectboard, serving once in the 1990s and again in 2016 and 2017.
A longtime town resident, McWilliams has traditionally taken a more fiscally conservative stance in past elections, telling the Messenger in his last selectboard run in 2018 that “St. Albans needs somebody to be a watchdog over town money.”
Town Meeting Day’s elections come as arguments over infrastructure spending, the renovation or restoration of St. Albans’s town hall, and a proposal to build a municipal pool with St. Albans City have heightened tensions on the selectboard.
The latter proposal, which would also see St. Albans Town take on shared ownership of the Hard’ack Recreation Area, has particularly divided the selectboard, leading to multiple 3-2 votes in favor of preparatory work in case voters approve the pool proposal on Town Meeting Day.
Only one other vacancy in St. Albans Town saw someone file for a Town Meeting Day candidacy.
Meaghan Malbeouf will be seeking reelection for a three-year position as a library trustee.
She is unopposed.