ENOSBURGH — The Northwest Communications Union District’s first and only employee started work last Monday.
Director Sean Kio, the former community development director for Enosburgh, told the Messenger he’s eager to get internet access to Franklin and Grand Isle counties.
The Northwest Communications Union District was formed in August 2020, when a group of volunteers put their heads together to start solving the region’s connectivity issues.
“Our mission is to serve all of our premises within a four-year window, so there is no home that can say they are under or unserved,” Kio said.
One of the silver linings of COVID, he said, was that access to broadband became an issue for everyone — whether it be students, teachers, parents or workers. Though Vermont has attempted to increase connectivity with subsidies for companies to contract out to rural locations, problems remained stagnant for a decade.
“This is a Vermont problem and Vermonters are trying to solve it,” Kio said.
The problem
Frustrated with a lack of movement toward fiber optic technology in the heat of the COVID-19 pandemic — when access to the internet became more crucial than ever before — volunteers from Enosburgh, Montgomery and Fairfax created the NWCUD with the goal of ensuring no home would be without service.
One year later, Kio said the NWCUD now spans 14 communities, and is currently in talks with Milton and Colchester about potentially joining the district.
Before communities in Isle La Motte were added, the district accounted for 14,090 premises, but a whopping 6,602 were considered underserved.
Over two-thousand homes in the NWCUD had zero connectivity, amounting to 47% of the district, Kio said.
Historically, private connectivity providers have focused on profitable, more urban areas like village centers and municipalities for their services, creating unfair rates because of lack of competition and leaving rural areas underserved or completely unserved.
Generally in Vermont, telephone lines (DSL) or cable networks are the main communications avenues and networks are built off older, antiquated technologies.
But fiber optic connectivity would change the game entirely: Kio said in approximately four years, the NWCUD hopes to grow to service all of the communities in its districts.
“This would be evening the odds,” Kio said of the connectivity expansion project. “This certainly isn't easy work, proverbial mountains to move. Socially and economically, there are so many unseen benefits. We’re excited to see what happens here.”
Joining the district
Bringing communities into the NWCUD and getting power to unserved and underserved communities would eventually take an excess of $100 million, but would ideally lead to lower bills for residents.
In order to join the district, municipal boards have to vote on a resolution to join and appoint a representative and three alternates to serve at board meetings on the first Thursday of every month.
Before being named director, Kio was Enosburgh’s representative to NWCUD.
Partnering with connectivity providers like Comcast, the district will create infrastructure that provides affordable options for internet access while keeping the prices manageable by creating competition through the district.
Though Vermont is receiving $250 million towards broadband infrastructure through the American Rescue Plan Act, Kio said CUDs don’t ask municipalities for money toward the project. It is free to join or leave the CUD with zero risk at any time.
Next steps
As the new director of the NWCUD, Kio said he’s currently in the process of onboarding more staff and conducting a feasibility study.
“We are seeking to build out fiber optic infrastructure to serve everyone with at least 100 megabytes [of power],” Kio said. “We are prioritizing affordability, universal access and underserved and unserved homes.”
Additional staff, like administrators and project managers, will submit requests for proposals for the work installing cables and networks that residents need.
“We have a good team of people, working toward being self-sufficient,” Kio said.”We want local communities to have a little more control...we want them to have the provider of choice, which forces companies to compete for price.”
