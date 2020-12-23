MONTPELIER — The Vermont Department of Tourism and Marketing (VDTM) is kicking off a five-part virtual concert series this weekend, bringing local Vermont musicians and other well-known names right to your home for free.
The first episode of “Forevergreen: A Vermont Adventure in Music,” will showcase the musical stylings of Kat Wright, Twiddle, and Taj Mahal at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 26 live on the department’s YouTube and Facebook pages.
The series looks to keep visitors and residents connected with live music and arts in the state despite traditional venues being closed off.
“We have all been missing the sense of community and connection that live performances offer, and Vermont has so many talented musicians that either got their start here or who still call the state home,” said VDTM Commissioner Heather Pelham. “We wanted to find a way to support the arts in Vermont, and Forevergreen is one way we can bring the music and spirit of Vermont to all those who are missing it, wherever they may be. We hope this concert series will keep people connected to the state and provide some inspiration for better days ahead.”
Producing the shows is Higher Ground Presents, with each episode featuring a performance from the stage of its self-named venue in South Burlington and a Vermont ski resort. Each episode will also include a visit with national artists from across the country.
“Forevergreen provides a connection for viewers to explore, and support some of the incredible music that lives in Vermont,” said Higher Ground founder Alex Crothers. “Vermont punches way above its weight class in performing arts, and these intimate performances showcase a wonderful range of this talent.”
Other musicians being featured are Susan Tedeschi and Derek Trucks, The Avett Brothers, and Grace Potter.
All episodes will stream live on the Vermont Tourism YouTube and Facebook channels at 7 p.m.
For the preview video, full artist lineup, and air dates for all five episodes, visit vermontvacation.com/forevergreen.
