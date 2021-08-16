ST. ALBANS TOWN — This Saturday, the Bay will be brimming with brews from around the state at the inaugural St. Albans Bay Brewfest hosted by Mill River Brewing.
1. Tickets are $45 per person and come with 10 drink tickets for samples.
Those who buy online will be guaranteed a pint glass with the St. Albans Bay logo etched on it, however, full pours of alcohol are not allowed at the event, said Town Facilities Manager and Parks Supervisor John Montagne. Those who buy a ticket at the gate may or may not receive a customized glass.
Ticket holders can buy up to five more drink tickets after 10 are spent.
Tickets are available online at Eventbrite and can be bought at the gate, Montagne said.
2. The event will be at the Stone House courtyard where last week’s Saturday Night Live was held.
The entrance will be open to ticket-holders only.
Though only those over age 21 and older may receive taster bracelets, separate bracelets will be given to those who plan only to partake in the food trucks and music.
Those not participating in the Brewfest’s beer, mead and wine selection will also be given a $5 coupon for food, Montagne said.
The event will run from 12-4:30 p.m.
3. BrewFest is benefitting a good cause.
“The idea was between (Director of Public Works) Alan (Mashtare) and myself right before COVID hit,” Montagne said. “We were trying to think of ways to raise money to fix up our Stone House, which is historic and in need of repair.”
The Stone House at St. Albans Bay Park was built by a Civilian Conservation Corps crew in 1933. The Town wants to replace the slate roof and build new bathrooms.
Why a brewfest?
“We try to work with local businesses and Mill River is right in town and they’re a brewery,” Montagne said. “A lot of people come to brew fests, so we figured we would put on something that the Town would enjoy.”
4. You can sip and eat while enjoying musical acts and lawn games.
Bands Glass Onion and Sibling Reverie will be the entertainment for the event, and Director of Public Works Alan Mashtare said there will also be a Fowling tournament, a game that combines bowling and football.
“[Fowling] is something to engage the community into doing something different and it leads into the Brewfest,” Mashtare said.
Teams must register when the tournament begins at 9 a.m., and Montagne said the winners of the tournament will receive a prize.
There will be food trucks at the Brewfest as well, and Montagne said the event will be accompanied by Kasey’s Red Hots, The Waffle Truck and farmer’s market vendors.
5. A large crowd is expected.
Montagne said 269 tickets have been sold already online, and the Town fully expects the turnout to be around 500 people.
“We raised about $4,000 going directly to the restoration of the Stone House with the last event we did (Saturday Night Live),” Montagne said. “It’s pretty incredible.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.