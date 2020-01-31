SWANTON — The Swanton Historical Society’s presentation on the 1970 fire here wasn’t just standing room only. By shortly after 6 p.m., there wasn’t any standing room. Latecomers hung in the doorway for the discussion’s two hours without complaint.
Reg Beliveau Jr., the village manager, said village employees carried in every chair in the place that afternoon. That’s around 80 chairs. Then they built more.
And people filled every chair in the place. By Beliveau’s estimate, the SHS presentation drew a crowd of 150 people.
But it was a hot topic — the night marked exactly 50 years since the Jan. 28, 1970 fire that reduced Merchants Row to rubble, holes and char and consumed a portion of Swanton Lumber, a fire that woke up the town and cast light as far north as Canada.
Tuesday night’s presenters, the SHS’s Ron Kilburn and Jason Barney, knew that as stunning as photographs and on-the-scene news reports of the fire might be, nothing could compare to the firsthand memories of those who lived it. After a slideshow of those photos and a general account of the night’s events, they turned the floor over to eyewitnesses in the audience.
Their accounts were as unforgettable as the fire itself.
Charles Martin remembered spending the night in Swanton Lumber’s grain elevator, hoping it wouldn’t catch fire.
Rep. Brian Savage was 14 years old. He’d just gone to bed, and his parents and brother were next to hit the sack — but then, Savage recalled, they smelled smoke. No smoke detectors in those days, so they checked the whole house. When they hit the basement, Savage said, their hot air furnace’s metal cover went flying off.
“They didn’t know what was going on.”
The commotion stirred the young Savage. He went into the kitchen to investigate — and heard the fire whistle blow. Back then, Savage said, the fire department had a fire whistle, a fire siren and finally, a fire horn for the most serious fires.
Almost immediately after the siren came the horn.
Savage said his father guessed it was a fire at the mill. His brother said he’d go down and find out. He drove to the end of the family’s driveway, turned around and came back to report the hardware store was on fire, and it looked like the flames would soon spread to the Ben Franklin. Sometime soon thereafter, Savage said, he heard a rumor that Swanton Lumber was on fire. Someone reported seeing the police chief take Gordon Winters downtown.
“It certainly was a night I’ll never forget,” Savage said. In fact, he told the audience he’d spoken about in on the House floor in Montpelier that very morning.
The final memory Savage shared was a thought: the thought that when everyone woke up in the morning, life in Swanton would be “status quo.”
“And we woke up with a big hole in the ground,” Savage said. “... I was not scared. I was terrified.
“And I will say I have never been more scared or terrified since then.”
Dick Menard said he was the first person in the fire department to answer. And he remembered that the fire was small, initially, but the winds — gales of over 40 mph — were too strong.
Jim LaRocque’s father managed Pearl’s Dept. Store.
“I can remember that night like it was yesterday,” LaRocque said.
There was a fair amount of snow, he remembered — “enough to reflect that pink hue. ... Nobody understood, for the longest time, what was going on.”
LaRocque remembered running downtown with his father — the elder LaRocque said he was going into his store to save business papers.
When they got there, the senior LaRocque unlocked the door and vanished for what his son said must have been 10 minutes, but “seemed like an eternity.” It was long enough for his mother to get concerned, and ask young Jim to go in and check on his father.
He did. The store was full of smoke. He found his father in the back office. The elder LaRocque said he’d be out in a minute.
And he was. Nevertheless, LaRocque said, “one of the more scarier times in my life, that’s for sure.”
Ronny Greeno said he was at his family home on Grand Avenue with the power off when he noticed the “orange glow” up the street. His dad had to work in the morning, but Greeno’s enthusiasm roused him from bed. They hopped in his dad’s Volkswagen and drove up the street, stopping when they could see the flames from Flatiron Park.
“I can tell you, I watched it burn. ... Quite the night,” Greeno said.
He also mentioned two St. Albans firefighters who responded to the scene, Chief James Cioffi and Reggie Austin.
“Without those guys,” Greeno said, “it would have been a lot worse.”
Not everyone in attendance Tuesday night was a Swanton resident. Ray Laroche was a Highgate firefighter. He remembered getting the call, arriving on scene to combat the south side of the flames and parking in Dave Fosgate’s yard. Laroche was 19 at the time.
Sonny Giroux worked for the village electric company then. He said the company had a 12-phone alarm system at the time, and that they started in before he heard the fire whistle from atop the Prouty building.
He remembered the electric company workers rushing to open the fuses and kill the power ahead of firefighters’ arrival. Giroux said he was also a firefighter, and helped the response team after completing his work for the electric company.
“I was a fireman, but I couldn’t go two places,” he said, with mock exasperation, to laughs from the crowd.
Donald G. Bell was the assistant fire chief at the time. He led the fire department’s response to the flames.
Bell stood up Tuesday night, at the age of 95, to enthusiastic applause.
He remembered traveling to the scene of the fire with his son. And he remembered a relatively tiny detail: having no fire boots on the truck.
He also remembered firefighters’ suspicion that an electrical fire was to blame, as indicated by a burning rubber smell, but he also acknowledged no one has proven where and when the fire started.
Charlie Cline was a firefighter at the time. He remembered telling his wife and kids, “There’s a fire upstreet. I’m leaving!”
And he remembered the entire back of the hardware store blowing out “like thunder.”
Cline evidently stopped John Winters, who worked at Swanton Lumber at the time, from opening the doors of Swanton Lumber’s barn when it was on fire.
“I was trying to remember who stopped me from opening those barn doors,” Winters said.
“I was the one,” Cline confirmed.
He remembered the firefighters backing their hose up to draw water from the river. But that never happened, because just then, they realized Swanton Lumber was on fire. So the firefighters hooked up to the nearest fire hydrant, they had just enough hose to get around the building — but then they realized they didn’t have the wrench to turn on the water.
Some “young fella” — Cline said he still doesn’t know who — came along, ran up to the department office and got the necessary wrench.
Cline said he was practically alone there for hours because of the commotion upstreet, on Merchants Row.
“I didn’t save a lot, but I made it,” Cline said. The audience applauded.
Winters lived across from the Riviera Hotel on South River Street. He’d just gone to bed when the alarm went off. After the second alarm, he got out of bed. He could see the orange hue from his bedroom.
Soon thereafter, firefighter Doug Bushey appeared, and asked Winters what he was going there — Swanton Lumber was on fire.
Winters’ wife and their month-old children were surrounded by the sight of flames, so Winters took them to her parents’ farm.
As for Swanton Lumber, he remembered the above-mentioned barn fire claiming three trucks and two forklifts. The next day, a salesperson from Albany, N.Y. called and asked if Swanton Lumber wanted a brand new forklift. It arrived three or four hours later.
And Winters said they bought their vehicles from that company from then on.
The night itself, “it was a long night,” Winters said. “Scary.”
Bruce Spaulding — who was seen looking sharp in black-and-white photos, working in the village’s Rexall — took time to recognize Troy Spaulding in the audience, carrying on the Spaulding family tradition as a pharmacist.
Spaulding himself remembered saving the store’s little prescription books with four others, including the recently passed Norman Jette. Spaulding led the room in a moment of silence, respecting Jette’s memory. Jette passed just days ago.
The next day after the fire, Spaulding said, he and his brothers went to Burlington Drug and pulled several thousand dollars’ worth of inventory. The Burlington pharmacy had given them carte blanche.
Around the same time, Bernie Deuso got out of his hospital bed, according to Spaulding, and came to Swanton to tell the Spaulding family they could use Deuso’s Village Dinette as temporary pharmacy space.
The Spaulding filled their first prescription the evening after the fire around 5 p.m.
“That was what kind of support we got,” Spaulding said. And he praised the sea of people in attendance for showing similar support.
“This shows how much you love your community and you love your people here,” Spaulding said.
Donald and Earl Taylor were also in attendance, the owners of Taylor Marine and Sporting Goods, another business consumed by the night’s flames.
When Spaulding asked Donald if he wanted to say anything, Donald, at 92 years old, shouted, “Yeah. I’m still here!”
Donald said he can’t hardly see anymore, or read, or hear, or write. But he said he still remembers the fire. He and Earl had just repaired the building. They just had to do cabinet work inside and their work would be done.
The flames ruined that. Donald said the flames that night were so intense “you could have cooked weenies, if that’s what you wanted to do.”
Despite the loss that night, Donald noted he and Earl, seated side by side, survived World War II together and have survived nearly a century together. That drew another enthusiastic show of applause — followed by laughter as audience members prodded Donald into recalling turning over his Jeep Scout near the golf course.
The last speaker suggested not all sparks that flew that night were grim.
Stephen Aime Trahan was a Free Press photographer on the scene that night. Many of the surviving, and striking, photos of the fire are his.
He remembered the film in his camera broke. He needed a totally lightless spot to take the film out. So Arthur Speer put him in the bank vault.
Trahan said he’s had the negatives 50 years — but now he’s given them to Spaulding. That drew more applause.
Trahan’s brother had a young Canadian woman taking care of his children, at the time. Trahan remembered being a little smitten with her. And the fire that night gave them their first opportunity to talk — Trahan mentioned that several of the responding firefighters came down from Quebec.
They’ve now been married nearly 48 years.
UPDATE: This article has been updated to reflect that it was Charlie Cline who stopped John Winters from opening Swanton Lumber’s barn doors. An earlier version erroneously attributed that remark to Don Bell.