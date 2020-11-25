ST. ALBANS CITY – Even though COVID-19 is promising to make this winter a strange one, residents and visitors can still expect a little bit of light from St. Albans City’s downtown this holiday season.
Organizers are still planning a socially distanced take on the city’s annual Festival of Trees celebrations, as titular trees will now sit in St. Albans windows and takeout dinners from Martha’s Kitchen and other restaurants promise to fill-in for the celebration’s hallmark gala.
“The Festival of Trees continues to bring holiday cheer this year, not allowing a worldwide pandemic to dampen the local spirits of businesses and the community,” a statement from the Festival of Trees’ organizers read.
Starting this week and stretching through Dec. 7, decorated trees will sit in storefront windows for a Holiday Tree Walk up and down St. Albans’s historic downtown and even beyond, as city businesses are joined by Studio 3 Dance near Swanton’s border with St. Albans Town.
The festival’s downtown centerpiece, St. Albans City’s holiday tree in Taylor Park, will be lit this Saturday starting at 6 p.m.
Martha’s Kitchen, meanwhile, will be joined by Evelyne’s on Center, Red House Sweets, Tatro’s and the Traveled Cup in putting together “seasonal-inspired” takeout meals at $20 a meal. A menu can be found online at http://www.vestivaloftrees.com and orders can be made through the Festival of Trees’ Facebook page.
Ordered meals will be available for pick up from the People’s Trust Company’s parking lot in the city’s downtown on Dec. 5.
The Frozen Ogre, a toys and games store recently moved to Kingman Street, will have “Santa’s Workshop at Home” activity bag likewise available on Dec. 5.
All donations and sponsorships from the Festival of Trees will be used to support Martha’s Kitchen, Franklin County’s only soup kitchen, and the St. Albans-based NorthWest Family Foods.
“COVID-19 has not changed the mission of the Festival of Trees but has instead doubled the sense of purpose held by event organizers,” organizers’ statement read. “Martha’s Kitchen and Northwest Family Foods are at the forefront of providing for those in need as the number of recipients has increased.”
More information can be found online at http://www.vestivaloftrees.com and a full list of local businesses and organizations participating in the festival’s Holiday Tree Walk can be found on the festival’s Facebook event page.
