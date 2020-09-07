ENOSBURG FALLS – Police are asking for help in identifying a man believed to be responsible for an armed robbery at an Enosburg Falls convenience store Saturday evening.
In a Sunday new release, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) said a man had reportedly robbed the Maplefields convenience store on Pearl Street shortly before midnight Saturday evening.
Described as a “lone suspect” by the sheriff’s office, the man reportedly displayed a “silver handgun” while demanding cash from the convenience store’s clerk.
Police said the suspect then fled toward Orchard Street, potentially injuring themselves after attempting to scale a nearby fence.
In their news release, FCSO described the man as a white male approximately 5 feet and 6 inches tall and appearing to weigh roughly 180 pounds. Police said he may have a limp.
At the time of the robbery, police said the suspect was wearing black shoes, tan “cargo-style pants,” a gray “hoodie-style sweatshirt” with a black hood, a black facemask and sunglasses.
Police are asking that anybody with information regarding Saturday’s robbery contact the sheriff’s office at (802) 524-2166.
FRANKLIN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE PRESS RELEASE TYPE OF INCIDENT: Armed Robbery DATE OF INCIDENT: 09/05/2020 TIME OF...Posted by Franklin County Sheriff's Office on Sunday, September 6, 2020