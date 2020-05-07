ST. ALBANS — This summer the Northwest Farmers Market in St. Albans City’s Taylor Park will open for the season on May 16, a couple of weeks earlier than usual.
But the market won’t look quite as it has in the past. Vendors will still offer local foods along with crafts and other items, but vendors will be 12 feet apart and customers will have to keep their distance as well.
When the farmers market in the St. Albans Bay Park opens on May 28, it will be operating under the same conditions.
Gov. Phil Scott allowed farmers markets to open this month, provided they followed certain guidelines to minimize the spread of the novel coronavirus responsible for COVID-19, a sometimes fatal illness.
“The markets are going to look different than they used to,” Anson Tebbetts, Secretary of the Agency of Agriculture, Farms and Markets, said on Monday. There won’t be any samples or live music, but, he added, “you will continue to find fresh Vermont products from our growers and producers.”
There will be one pathway through the market and customers will need to keep well away from each other, even adults who arrived together, explained Mark Montalban, the manager of the Northwest market.
“All vendors have to wear masks and gloves,” he said. Hand sanitizer will be available for both visitors and vendors.
“For people who are picking and choosing, they can point and we’ll pack it up for them,” Montalban said. The transfer of goods and payment will take place across a serving table that will be cleaned between sales.
Purchasers will either need to pay with a debit or EBT card, or have exact change. Vendors won’t be making change, Montalban said as part of the effort to minimize how many items are transferred back and forth.
There will be a one-way path through the market.
Pets, with the exception of dogs assisting those with disabilities, won’t be allowed. Children are discouraged, Montalban said. Adults who arrive together will need to walk separately through the market.
“We’ll definitely have the products,” Montalban said. “We just have to go one at a time.”
Healthy Roots, which supports the distribution of local foods, is creating a website where customers will be able to purchase items ahead of time from vendors at farmers markets in the county. That website isn’t quite ready yet. However, customers can arrange purchases ahead of time with vendors they know.
Those who sell prepared foods will have to package them ahead of time for sale rather than fill containers as customers make purchases, Montalban explained.
There will also be root crops, early grains, bagged greens, eggs, cheese, maple syrup, honey, frozen meat, beeswax, and CBD products, along with a wide range of craft goods. “There’s going to to be quire a good variety of items,” Montalban said.
While smaller in scale, the St. Albans Bay Farmers Market will have similar items, with many vendors attending both.
For its third year, the market will move from Wednesday evenings to Thursdays.
The restrictions will be similar with vendors located at least 12 feet apart, sanitizer stations, and a one-way path through the market.
The bay market usually features live music as well. Alan Mashtare, the public works director for St. Albans Town and the initial organizer of the market, said he has cancelled the first couple weeks of musical performances, but not the rest. “We’re being optimistic, hoping things will change,” he said.
Market organizers have been seeing almost daily changes to the guidelines for their operation. “Day by day, everything’s changing. We don’t want to get ahead of ourselves,” Mashtare said.
John Montagne, the market manager for the bay farmers market, said there will be “quite a variety of different vendors this year,” including more craftspeople.
The market has proven popular with local residents. “A lot of residents loved the fact that we had something in the middle of the week,” Mashtare said. Many customers also go to the Northwest Farmers Market on Saturdays, he said.
The fate of one local farmers market remains undecided. A decision will be made on how and when to open the Fairfax Farmers Market on May 19, said Brian LaClair, Fairfax’s recreation director.
The market had been hoping to become more of a community event and attraction this season, with a grant from RiseVT funding live music, explained LaClair.
“If we wanted to run a market like we did last year, we would absolutely be able to ahead with it now,” he said.
Instead, the town is taking a little longer to explore options, including how to support local vendors.
Like the other farmers markets, vendors at the Fairfax market will likely be part of the Healthy Roots online market, LaClair said.