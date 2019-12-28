FAIRFAX – Increased traffic is taking a toll on some of Fairfax’s busiest dirt roads, according to a group of Sam Webb Road residents who petitioned the town’s selectboard to pave their dusty thoroughfare.
A group of residents from the rural Fairfax road just north of its village delivered a petition with 90 signatures to the selectboard earlier this month, requesting the road be paved.
“We just want to bring up once again our desire to have Sam Webb Road paved sometime in the future,” resident Amy LaRow told the board during the board’s Dec. 16 meeting.
According to residents from the road, the road was frequently pockmarked with bumps and washboarding, where wear and tear imparted a rippling effect on the road and made driving over Sam Webb Road bumpy.
Residents also complained that passing cars could kick up dust and debris, leading some to conclude not paving Sam Webb Road posed a safety hazard for some of the road’s residents.
Sam Webb Road stretches northeast from Route 104 just north of Fairfax’s densely populated village area. Much of the road is occupied by relatively newer single homes and housing developments.
The road ultimately leads toward Meade Road and Rood Mill Road, dirt highways that, like Sam Webb Road, are largely residential areas traced with homes and new housing developments.
According to town residents and officials alike, the road – like many of its counterparts wound throughout Fairfax – was seeing more traffic in light of ongoing growth and development in Fairfax.
“I can tell you the amount of traffic is significant,” said one resident who spoke during that Monday selectboard meeting. “I don’t know if it’s because Fairfax is growing significantly... but the traffic on that road is ridiculous.”
According to selectboard chair Steve Cormier, while there were improvements planned for Sam Webb Road over the next two years, there were currently no plans to pave either Sam Webb Road or any of Fairfax’s dirt roads.
“As we stand here today, we’re not ready to move forward and pave any roads,” Cormier said. “I can’t tell you what the policy of this board will be in ten years down the road, but I can tell you today we’re not even thinking we’re going to be paving any new roads.
“That doesn’t help you,” he added. “I understand that.”
Cormier also defended the current conditions of Sam Webb Road, saying, “that road is as good as any dirt road I’ve driven in and out of this town,” a sentiment disputed by several residents living near the road.
According to several selectboard members speaking that night, plans had been in store to pave Sam Webb Road for some time before the town eventually removed it from a paving list and stopped paving new roads altogether.
Selectperson Duane Leach suggested the road had been removed from the town’s paving plan around the time another group of residents from Sam Webb Road had called for the road to remain a dirt road.
“A petition came in from all the residents not wanting it to be paved,” Leach said. “That’s when I think it was removed from the list.”
That event was a part of a back-and-forth petitioning LaRow said residents were looking to clear up with this most recent appeal to Fairfax’s selectboard. “We just want some clarity or maybe some type of goal for the future rather than back and forth petitions of yay and nay,” LaRow said.
“The clarity is that we’re not paving any dirt roads at this point,” Cormier answered, explaining the town was only looking to pave its few roads that have already been paved. “The only roads that are getting paved are the paved roads.”
According to town manager Brad Docheff, another group of residents were vocally opposed to having Sam Webb Road paved, either due to aesthetic reasons or worries that paving could make a speeding problem on Sam Webb Road worse.
“Some folks don’t want it paved because they like it as a walking or recreational path, they like using their horses on it, they feel like the speeds are already too high on Sam Webb Road and by paving it the speeds are going to be even faster,” he said.
Concerns raised by the residents delivering a petition this month were worth following up on, he suggested, noting there were possible safety and traffic questions to explore.
“Is it to keep it in better shape? Is it because there’s more people living in that area of Rood Mill and Meade Road that use it as a cut-through to get there faster? Is it a safety issue?” he asked. “I think that’s a deeper discussion.”
In the meantime, town officials currently drafting Fairfax’s next municipal budget said there would be funding committed to drainage improvements along Sam Webb Road and, according to Docheff, there were plans to improve the roadbed in the following year.
Larger questions about the future Sam Webb Road, like whether the town should pave the road, would require a deeper conversation, Docheff said, due to well-known mixed feelings about paving the Sam Webb Road.
“I know there’s a segment of folks on Sam Webb that is passionate about it being paved,” Docheff said. “I also know there’s a group on Sam Webb Road that is passionate about it not being paved.
“I think we’re going to have to continue having that discussion going forward and see what the best action is and what the motivation is.”
Meanwhile, Docheff added the town would also have to weigh the costs of paving Sam Webb Road as well before committing to any kind of future paving plans, as pavement costs would likely be steep.
“You can’t take a decade or more of not addressing it and then fix it in six months for a reasonable price,” Docheff said. “I’m not saying you don’t deserve a good road, I’m saying it’s going to cost a lot of money, and while the folks on Sam Webb might say it’s worth it, there’s a lot of other residents who might say it’s not.”
Pressed by the audience about a possible traffic study for Sam Webb Road, Docheff said a traffic study could be possible for Sam Webb Road. “I don’t think we’re opposed to doing a study,” he said.
However, Docheff noted there was a similar demand for improved maintenance and safety measures along residential roads across Fairfax, leading officials to extend the concerns of Sam Webb Road to the whole of Fairfax.
Officials suggested it was emblematic of a larger problem in Fairfax, where development led to more traffic and increased pressure on Fairfax’s existing road network and on its highway department.
“Our population and the amount of cars in town is growing at a rate much higher than our taxes are going up,” Docheff said. “We’re seeing a lot more people using our infrastructure... and it’s costing us more to maintain it.”
“There’s a lot of people moving in here, and just the traffic alone on some of these roads – these secondary roads – they’re certainly causing issues, and we understand that,” Cormier agreed.