FAIRFAX – The Fairfax selectboard has unanimously approved leasing town land to Verizon, allowing the telecommunications giant to go forward with building a new cell tower near Fairfax’s village area.
During the board’s June 15 meeting, a roll call vote saw four of the board’s five members vote in favor of the agreement, with selectperson Stephen Bessette having previously recused himself from conversations around the proposed tower.
Little discussion on the tower followed, making last Monday’s vote a quiet climax to a debate spanning months of contentious hearings and inspired protests from neighboring landowners concerned about the proposed tower’s supposed environmental, health and aesthetic impacts.
While those hearings regularly drew large audiences from the neighborhoods near the proposed construction site on Fletcher Road, opposition was never uniform during those meetings, and the board signaled it would be ready to vote during a regular meeting earlier this month.
Verizon had initially floated leasing property off of Fletcher Road two years ago, ultimately putting the project on hold before returning to the selectboard last year with the hopes of building a tower and alleviating some of the pressure on existing cell towers in nearby towns.
At the time, Fairfax officials had only loosely talked about wanting to develop the property, a densely wooded area strung with trails, for recreation.
According to representatives from Verizon, the tower would add cellular capacity near Fairfax’s village, a densely populated area and one of the fastest developing communities in the state, while also absorbing traffic from more widespread use of mobile phones and data.
The proposal would only use a sliver of the overall property, allowing the town to use the rest of the wooded area as it saw fit.
Last week’s meeting saw little debate from the selectboard, with board members instead agreeing to move forward with a roll call vote due to the controversial reception the proposed lease had drawn over the past year.
“With that, I believe we are at the end of the discussion about this, though I believe this will not be the last step in this agreement,” the selectboard’s chair Steve Cormier said after the board approved the agreement.
The chair suggested, instead, that locals reach out to the state agencies that would ultimately review the project before allowing Verizon to move forward with construction.
Cormier thanked members of Fairfax’s selectboard for voting after nearly a year of debate over the tower proposal, saying that the decision represented a “tough vote for many people.”
“I know you’ve been dealing with this and working through the process of trying to figure out what’s real and what’s not,” he said. “I know this was a tough vote for many people, but it was unanimous and the board is authorizing the town manager to sign that agreement.”
As of Monday’s vote and subsequent signing off on the lease by the town manager, the state’s public utility commission would still need to weigh in on the construction of a new cellular tower, a review process that could take as long as 18 to 24 months, according to Fairfax officials.