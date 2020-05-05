ST. ALBANS — The St. Albans Police Dept. (SAPD) is asking visitors to the Hard’Ack Recreation Area not to approach any items or individuals and to report them immediately.
The warning comes after police have twice found explosive devices and materials at the park.
On Saturday afternoon, SAPD officers discovered a suspicious package along a trail near the top of Hard’Ack Recreational area. It was a small plastic container with a clear lid. Officers determined that there were incendiary explosive devices and materials inside of the container, the SAPD reported.
On March 13, a caller reported finding some bullets and other suspicious material in a Hibachi-type grill in the woods, at the top of the hill in the Hard’Ack Recreational Area. Responding officers determined the suspect materials were homemade, incendiary explosive devices and materials.
In both incidents, the Vermont State Police, Bomb Squad and the FBI, assisted the SAPD. “Any and all of the dangerous materials were destroyed, or recovered as evidence,” the SAPD reported. Both investigations are ongoing.
SAPD Chief Gary Taylor said both devices were dangerous. “These are homemade devices, but they’re incendiary,” he said.
In neither instance were the devices likely to go off if touched. “The problem with homemade stuff is that it’s unstable and unpredictable,” Taylor said.
Police are asking for assistance from the recreational users of Hard' Ack and general public in identifying suspicious items and/or individuals visiting, or located at the facilities and trails at Hard' Ack. Do not approach suspicious individuals or items. Call 911 or the SAPD directly @ 802-524-2166.
This story was updated at 2 p.m. on May 5 to include comments from SAPD Chief Gary Taylor.