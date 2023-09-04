ENOSBURGH — For the last year, the Enosburgh Community Recreation Committee and director Margo Longway have been working hard to bring the vision of a community playground to life.
That dream is almost within reach thanks to locals’ support and a matching grant from Better Places, a program coordinated by the Vermont Department of Housing and Community Development, the Vermont Community Foundation, the Vermont Department of Health and Patronicity.
The rec committee has from Sept. 1-Oct. 31 to raise $10,000 for the playground. If that goal is reached, Better Places will give $20,000.
“This is a big opportunity for us,” Longway said. “It’s a big goal that we have, but we’re very confident that our community’s going to help us achieve it.”
Proposed to be constructed by spring 2024, the playground will be located at the Enosburgh recreation fields, above the baseball field. It will include a large play structure for ages 2-12 complete with slides and a deck, three swings, a twirling maypole, an inclusive 10-spin and a rocking bumblebee.
“It’s going to be perfect for families who are going to watch the sporting events and the other kiddos who need something to do,” Longway said.
The playground area will also be accessible to foot traffic with the installation of a new sidewalk and crosswalk in 2024 thanks to the Village of Enosburg.
There are no other nearby public playgrounds in the Enosburgh area, so Longway says this project will fill a need in the community, as well as give kids another way of developing essential skills.
“The benefits of playgrounds are so well documented in terms of boosting cognitive development, strengthening social skills and increasing self esteem,” she said.
The rec committee has organized several local fundraising initiatives to help meet that $10,000 goal.
Area restaurants, for example, will be offering special menu items over the next two months with a portion of sales being donated to the project. Flour to Flower Bakery, Kathy’s Tavern, McClurg’s Pub and Bumblebee Bistro will all be participating.
Community members can also donate directly to the playground at www.patronicity.com/enosburghplayground, or by mailing a check to Town of Enosburgh, PO Box 465, Enosburg Falls, VT 05450. Donation jars are located at several businesses around town so customers can drop in their loose change.
“No donation is too small,” Longway said. “Every $1 dollar becomes $3. Think of it that way. It’s going to be pretty monumental.”
