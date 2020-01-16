MONTPELIER – Immigrant farmworker advocacy group Migrant Justice announced Wednesday it had settled with the Vermont Dept. of Motor Vehicles over a discrimination suit charging the DMV with sharing driver’s privilege card applications with immigration authorities.
Under their settlement, DMV agreed to comply with Vermont’s fair and impartial policing policy limiting state authorities’ ability to enforce federal immigration law and only release information to immigration authorities if it was unrelated to immigration status and needed for officer or public safety.
Organizers with Migrant Justice heralded the settlement as a way to “guarantee safety and security for all” during a press conference held Wednesday in Montpelier.
A recording of that press conference was shared online by the Burlington-based advocacy group.
“This agreement will create a set of protections that will be strong enough to guarantee the safety and security for all,” organizer Enrique Balcazar said Wednesday, speaking through an interpreter. “We are now finally realizing the promise that was made years ago to respect the right to freedom of movement for all without discrimination.”
According to a discrimination suit brought by Migrant Justice against the DMV in 2018, DMV employees shared information from driver privilege card applications with federal authorities largely based on applicants’ national origin and perceived immigration status.
The driver privilege card is a Vermont driver’s license or permit available to residents who are unable to establish legal presence in the U.S. but can prove Vermont residence and provide other identifying information necessary for a license.
Migrant Justice, which lobbied for the legislature’s approval of driver’s privilege cards, maintains the cards were necessary for migrant workers “who needed to drive in order to work and meet basic needs within a rural state,” per its filing against the DMV.
According to Migrant Justice’s suit against the DMV, information shared by DMV employees came both voluntarily and upon request from immigration authorities.
One email cited in the suit, reportedly obtained from a records request, found one DMV investigator recounting how he noticed people who “appeared (illegal) [sic]” and “three people loitering outside (who appeared Mexican) [sic]” at a DMV station and “called ICE agents’ attention to these individuals to investigate.”
Another instance cited by Migrant Justice’s suit describes an investigator sending “a rather large list to ICE” while questioning why the state was “turning a blind eye toward illegals,” and more than one case described in the suit found DMV investigators sending information despite there being no violation of driver privilege card law.
According to the suit, driver privilege card applicants and holders with Latino surnames were “far more likely to have their information shared with ICE than those with non-Latino surnames,” even though there were 40,000 privilege card holders in Vermont compared to only 10,000 Vermonters who identify as Hispanic or Latino.
Despite a settlement agreement in 2016 committing the DMV to restricting the amount of information DMV employees could share with immigration officials, records obtained from a public records request in 2018 showed DMV employees continued responding to ICE inquiries and voluntarily providing information to authorities, per Migrant Justice’s suit.
The suit also alleges DMV employees scheduled appointments and driver’s tests around the availability of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents and imposed criminal charges “for the purpose of exposing an individual to greater risk of immigration enforcement.”
Those charges were part of a larger suit accusing the Dept. of Homeland Security, ICE and Customs and Border Protection (CBP) of targeting Migrant Justice organizers for detention and deportation proceedings, resulting in a “chilling effect” on the organization’s ability to organize and exercise certain speaking and petitioning rights.
According to the suit, in the time period when DMV employees began providing immigration agents with information from privilege card applications, 20 individuals associated with Migrant Justice have been arrested.
During Wednesday’s press conference, Balcazar suggested that number could be as high as 40 members of the migrant advocacy group, with “many ending in deportation.”
“This information was key and essential in the deportation of a mass number of people from our state,” Balcazar said through an interpreter. “We will never know the full impact of this betrayal.”
According to Migrant Justice’s suit, Balcazar, at the time a member of the Vermont Attorney General’s immigration task force and one of the louder voices behind the Milk with Dignity agreement signed with Ben & Jerry’s, had been one of those organizers targeted by ICE with information provided by the DMV.
His resulting 2017 arrest in Burlington led to protests in front of the ICE facility in St. Albans that spring.
The settlement between Migrant Justice and the DMV also calls for the first 18 months of the agreement to be monitored by a third-party auditor, identified in the agreement as Karen Richards, the former executive director of the Vermont Human Rights Commission.
As a part of the settlement, the DMV is required to pay attorney’s fees of $100,000, with most of those funds earmarked for training DMV staff for cultural competencies and compliance with the state’s impartial policing policy.
The suit also eases the documentation required for accessing the state’s driver privilege card.
In a statement preceding Migrant Justice’s announcement Wednesday, Vermont Attorney General T. J. Donovan celebrated the settlement for helping “all Vermont residents gain access to driver’s privilege cards.”
“We are all Vermonters – regardless of immigration status – and we should all be able to seek a driver’s privilege card without fear that the federal government will unjustifiably obtain access to our personal information,” Donovan wrote. “This is an important settlement that helps protect all Vermonters’ ability to drive legally.”
According to Migrant Justice, as many as 2,000 migrants work on farms around Vermont, including some farms in Franklin County.
Migrant Justice is maybe best known in the region for its advocacy of the Milk with Dignity agreement with Ben & Jerry’s, which commits the ice cream maker to sourcing milk from farms meeting certain humane workplace requirements in exchange for a premium paid by Ben & Jerry’s for milk from compliant farms.
According to Lia Ernst, a lawyer with the American Civil Liberties Union that helped represent Migrant Justice in its suit, the wider lawsuit charging immigration authorities for targeting Migrant Justice would likely continue, as the settlement only resolved Migrant Justice’s charges against the DMV.