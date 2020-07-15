ST ALBANS CITY — Dairy Farmers of America (DFA) released video of a virtual groundbreaking for $30 million in improvements at its St. Albans City location.
The cooperative merged with the St. Albans Cooperative Creamery in 2019, and promised it would make improvements to St. Albans’s processing plant, which turns milk into milk powder.
“We are pleased to host this virtual groundbreaking on behalf of the more than 300 Vermont DFA family farms,” said Brad Keating, senior vice president and chief operating officer of DFA’s Northeast Area.
As part of the groundbreaking, Keating said the upgrades will touch on milk receiving, storage, and handling, as well as the process and flow within the facility itself. New dryers were installed in the facility in 2013.
DFA is also investing $10 million to purchase 25 new tractors and 40 new trailers for McDermott’s Transportation, now called Northeast Area Logistics, which St. Albans purchased in 2014 and DFA acquired in the merger. Some of those new tractors and trailers are already in use, Keating said.
“This new project in Franklin County is important to our economy, helping farmers and those who make a living off the land, which in the end will help consumers,” said Gov. Phil Scott, who also took part in the virtual groundbreaking.
Scott also spoke of the hardship farmers have been facing as many of their markets closed along with schools and restaurants. Assistance from the state will be arriving in the next few weeks.
The governor thanked DFA for the distributing milk to those in need free of charge, as did Secretary of Agriculture Anson Tebbetts. “We appreciate you helping your neighbors with these milk drops across the region,” Tebbetts said.
“For decades, the St. Albans plant has been an integral part of Vermont’s dairy community,” explained Leon Berthiaume, senior advisor of Vermont operations, DFA. “These investments in the plant infrastructure make Vermont dairy stronger, both now and for many more years to come.”
In addition to new receiving bays, which will allow for greater efficiency when receiving and unloading milk at the plant, the project includes the purchase and installation of new silos, providing additional milk storage at the plant.
“For DFA farmer-owners, the St. Albans plant is a critical part of the Northeast milkshed, and upgrades at the site will help us continue to serve our members and customers,” Keating said.
“As a member of DFA, I’m pleased to see our Cooperative making these improvements to bolster the dairy industry in Vermont and the Northeast,” said Harold J. Howrigan, Jr., a dairy farmer from Fairfield and vice-chairman of DFA’s Northeast Area Council. “It is more important than ever for dairy farmers to be invested in producing dairy products for our communities.”
“Anytime you increase plant capacity... it’s good for the industry,” Howrigan, who was chair of the St. Albans Cooperative at the time of the merger, added.
DFA is working with numerous local companies including Harrison Concrete, Wright’s Excavating and Feerick Fence on the project with an anticipated completion date this fall.
“We are extremely fortunate to be part of a community that is a collaborative partner and has welcomed us the opportunity to invest in our facility,” Keating said. “We remain committed to investing in Vermont and our overall infrastructure to support our members.”