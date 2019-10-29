ST. ALBANS TOWN – A state visit to St. Albans Bay may have helped the town take its first steps toward designating the bay as a village center, a designation that could open the door for grants and tax credits in the bay.
Ahead of a regularly scheduled planning commission meeting last Tuesday, Richard Amore from the Vermont Agency of Commerce and Community Development (ACCD) toured St. Albans Bay with town officials.
The hope, according to officials, would be to possibly register the historical St. Albans Bay area as a village center with the state, affording it certain grants and supports for promoting revitalization in the area.
“The town down here is really a diamond in the rough,” the town selectboard’s vice chair, Bruce Cheeseman, said ahead of their tour.
The village center designation isn’t the incorporation of a village, but instead is a way to designate certain town centers as historic areas qualifying for tax credits and grants supporting revitalization.
According to Amore, village centers are limited to areas where there’s commercial and community activity, and where there’s historical settlements, as, per Amore, the village designation program largely stemmed from historical preservation goals.
“It’s really about revitalizing existing historic buildings,” Amore said. “It’s not really about new developments or demolition.”
But, for those communities where there was that historical foundation, Amore noted there would be benefits that commercial landowners could tap into.
“If that building was going to be fixed up, there’s money for that,” he said during the tour, pointing toward the vacant Bayview Woodshop building neighboring the St. Albans Town Hall. “There’s money there to fix things up.”
For private developments like those that could eventually move into the Bayview Woodshop’s old home, there were tax credits available that, according to Amore, made for one of the largest tools the state could levy in designated village centers.
“It has made a transformational impact across the state,” Amore said.
Landowners with commercial properties, as well as some multi-family housing units, could apply for tax credits supporting façade work, bringing structures into compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act and other improvements those buildings may need for compliance with building codes.
Landowners, including nonprofits, would be able to sell those credits to banks, according to Amore, giving them a shot of “upfront cash” if needed, he said.
Tax credits under the state village center designation program do not extend to municipal structures.
A village designation also gives municipal governments priority consideration for other sources of grant funding, like planning grants and historical preservation grants, as well as Agency of Transportation grants related to pedestrian infrastructure.
While a formal application to the state’s downtown development board, which decides on the implementation of the village designation program, wasn’t ironed out, Amore suggested the ideal bounds for a St. Albans Bay village center to be stretched west toward the edge of the St. Albans Bay Park, northeast toward the bay area’s post office and southeast toward the new St. Albans Bay Marina.
That, he said, would cover the commercial and civic areas within the historic corridor of St. Albans Bay. “Village centers really need to be anchored in the commercial and civic area of town,” Amore said.
Should St. Albans Town decide to eventually move its town offices to another part of the community, Amore said the park area could still function as the civic space encouraged in the state’s village center program.
A hypothetical St. Albans Bay village, he suggested, could be extended beyond those described bounds should there be any new developments within the bay, such as a redevelopment of the town’s soon-to-be-vacated town garage site.
Should the town decide to seek a village center designation in St. Albans Bay, it would have to amend its town plan, typically the largest barrier for communities looking to participate, according to Amore.
While the most recent iteration of the St. Albans Town Plan cites the town’s focus on maintaining historic settlement patterns and “compact village and urban centers,” there’s no explicit reference to seeking a village designation for St. Albans Bay.
That was something the town’s administration director Ned Connell said the town would be able to address through an amendment to the town plan, rather than a total redrafting of the lengthy, 71-page document.
After that, Amore said it shouldn’t take much time at all for the town to acquire a village designation. “It’s not that much of a lift,” he said.
Vice chair Cheeseman, an appointee to the state’s downtown development board, said that the board’s monthly meetings typically see several village center applications handily approved.
“Boundaries are the biggest part of the discussion,” Cheeseman said.
It was initially Cheeseman who floated the idea of a village center designation before the St. Albans Town selectboard and who, with blessings from the rest of the selectboard, invited Amore to the bay.
“If you look at the communities around us doing it, it’s a pretty good idea,” Cheeseman said.
There are currently 14 village centers between Franklin and Grand Isle counties, with several communities, like Highgate and Fairfield, sporting multiple designated villages.
Should the town opt to follow through on a village center application, it would come at a time when the town’s government was looking to develop the St. Albans Bay area as a recreational hub.
The town’s advertised the park area as a recreational center, with regular town-sponsored programming slated for the park during the summer.
The park is also in the midst of an ongoing renovation of its historic 1930s stone house and the town’s public works department recently established a small parklet at the end of its similarly historic St. Albans Bay Dock.
The town’s bike and pedestrian plan also envisions sidewalks in the Lake Road and Georgia Shore Road corridors of the bay area, and the town recently signaled negotiating to takeover Lake Road from the Agency of Transportation in exchange for more extensive improvements in St. Albans Bay.