HIGHGATE – An emergency meals site staffed by the Vermont National Guard (VNG) at the Franklin County State Airport (FCSA) in Highgate was met with such high demand Wednesday that the site ran out of available meal kits before noon.
According to the Vermont Foodbank, a new shipment of meals-ready-to-eat (MRE) kits was expected to arrive at the airport at 4 p.m., when the meals site will be reopened and staffed past its originally scheduled 6 p.m. end time.
The site was the first of several emergency meal distribution sites established by the Vermont Foodbank and VNG as a part of a statewide emergency mass feeding plan, with one-day, VNG-staffed distribution sites also scheduled for four other Vermont airports later this week and early next week.
According to Vermont Foodbank spokesperson Nicole Whalen, the Vermont Foodbank hoped the emergency meal distribution sites would help alleviate pressure on the state’s network of food shelves currently wrestling with surging demand and reduced staffing amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to Whalen, members of the Vermont Foodbank’s statewide network of food shelves and meals programs reported seeing 30 to 100 percent more use of their respective shelves as the fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic leaves a record number of Vermonters out of work.
Meanwhile, food shelves are finding themselves understaffed as fewer volunteers are allowed into respective food shelves to allow for social distancing practices and some volunteers, many from demographic groups most at risk of COVID-19’s more severe symptoms, self-isolate at home.
“This pandemic has really created a food assistance crisis unlike anything we’ve seen in the history of food banking,” Whalen said. “All of these things have created a perfect storm, putting our charitable food system in a place where it’s incredibly difficult to meet this increasing and shifting need.”
COVID-19 is a highly contagious respiratory disease that, for most, will result in only mild to moderate symptoms more akin to the flu. For some, however, the disease can result in severe and even life-threatening illness, especially for those with chronic medical conditions or the elderly.
As of Wednesday afternoon, 823 Vermonters tested positive for COVID-19. The Vermont health department reported 40 deaths related to complications of COVID-19.
As a part of the state’s answer to rising food insecurity amid the pandemic, the Vermont Foodbank and VNG prepared to distribute enough meals to feed 4,900 Vermonters for a week between five scheduled meal distribution sites, according to Whalen.
The Vermont Foodbank would assess the need for follow-up emergency meals sites after finishing their current distribution schedule early next week.
Wednesday’s operation at the Highgate airport was the first of five scheduled one-day distribution sites, with similar operations scheduled for airports near Bennington, Newport, North Clarendon and North Springfield in the coming days.
According to Whalen, those sites were picked due to the higher volume of use nearby food shelves would typically report before the pandemic deepened food insecurity around Vermont. “They are consistently the highest need areas in the state,” Whalen said.
As snow fell and temperatures dipped below freezing, more than 20 members of three different Vermont National Guard units staffed Wednesday’s distribution site in Highgate, ushering clients through the airport and toward one of two opened pallets of MRE cases.
MREs are self-contained meals used primarily by the military and often distributed to the public during disasters. Each kit typically contains a main course, side dishes and dessert, and utensils, as well as the means for preparing a meal without kitchen appliances.
Each case contained enough MREs to feed an individual for a week.
By around 11 a.m., the site, which had been active since only 9 a.m. that morning, was already on its last two pallets of MRE cases.
According to Staff Sergeant Emil Lemay, the VNG had distributed enough cases of MREs for well over 1,000 Vermonters by the time the Guard had run out of available MREs and had to temporarily close the site shortly before noon.
Another shipment was expected to arrive by 4 p.m., according to the Vermont Foodbank.
According to Lemay, the Guard’s presence at these food sites underscored the role of VNG during times of crisis – like the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’re here to help our fellow Vermonters out,” Lemay said. “It’s what the Guard is for.”
For those who weren’t able to pick up meals from the Vermont Foodbank and VNG’s distribution site in Highgate Wednesday, Whalen asks that they reach out to the foodbank directly or through their website – vtfoodbank.org – on order to find other available resources for acquiring needed food.
“We encourage anyone who needs help to reach out for it,” Whalen said. “We know that these are unprecedented times and many people are, for the first time, finding themselves in a position where they’re struggling to afford food and they might not know where to turn.
“We want them to know help is there.”