MONTPELIER – The state of Vermont is recommending delaying the start date of rules requiring Vermonters to compost food scraps, according an amendment proposed to the Vermont legislature by the state’s acting environmental commissioner.
According to commissioner Peter Walke’s recommendations, the state advised extending the deadline from this coming July to next January to provide breathing room for businesses and waste haulers impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The proposal would also allow trash haulers to avoid separating recyclables from trash to be landfilled for the duration of the state of emergency declared by Gov. Phil Scott in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Under the amendment to Vermont’s universal recycling law proposed by the Dept. of Environmental Conservation (DEC), the exception is considered “appropriate to protect human health or the environment as a result of a state of emergency declared by the Governor.”
Vermont’s universal recycling law was passed in 2012 and incrementally tightens restrictions on what waste is allowed into landfills and what waste needs to be recycled or composted.
As written, the bill requires all food scraps produced in Vermont be composted starting in July.
According to an informational sheet from the Santa Barbara County waste management division in California, food scraps make up somewhere between 25 and 50 percent of all waste produced within a household and can produce methane, a potent greenhouse gas, when decomposing in a landfill.
Most landfills have technology in place for capturing those greenhouses gases, but the waste district advises online that “eliminating the gas at its source is better.”
According to a VTDigger report, Walke testified Tuesday that the DEC’s recommendations, while not made “lightly at all,” came from concerns regarding staffing shortages among waste haulers and from concerns around how long the coronavirus responsible for COVID-19 could survive on recyclables.
Most of the trash produced in Vermont is brought to the state’s only landfill in Coventry.