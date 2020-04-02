MONTPELIER — State officials released data on Thursday showing that social distancing does appear to be slowing the spread of COVID-19 in Vermont.
“We’re moving toward a better or best case scenario,” said Michael Pieciak, the state’s financial regulation commissioner, who has been assisting the state with modeling the number of likely cases of COVID-19 in Vermont and what the needs for medical beds will be.
As can be seen in the chart showing various forecasts with best and worst case scenarios, the actual number of cases in Vermont is now trending closer to a best case, rather than a worst case scenario. Pieciak attributed this, at least in part, to social distancing and Vermonters complying with emergency orders closing businesses and schools and instructing Vermonters to keep their distance from one another.
The first orders were issued in mid-March. Social distancing takes 10-14 days to be effective, Pieciak said, so now is when results could be expected to start showing up in the data.
However, the first glimmers of success do not mean that people can ease up on social distancing. In fact, it’s the opposite.
“We’re not out of the woods yet,” Pieciak said. “The worst is ahead of us.”
The worst is the peak in the number of Vermonters who are seriously ill. That peak is anticipated to come in the second half of April or early May.
But according to officials, the evidence shows that peak can be smaller if Vermonters continue to keep their distance. “We... need people to take seriously the call for social distancing during the next two to three weeks in particular,” Pieciak said.
Reducing the number of people who contract the illness will reduce the demands on the health care system as well as the number of deaths. Reductions now will lead to greater reductions later. Experts estimate every person who contracts COVID-19 infects two to three more people, according to reporting by ProPublica. Every infection that is prevented now is a person who isn’t infecting others.
“As you change that trajectory early on it will have a big impact later on,” Pieciak said. “We can see even greater reduction in the weeks ahead.”
Pieciak shared data on the number of commutes being made to work each day in Vermont, as an example of the reduction in contact. “You can see quite a precipitous drop in the number of commutes,” he said. Vermonters are now making half as many trips to work each day as they were before the emergency orders began.
“Vermonters are sacrificing,” Pieciak said. “They are collectively following the guidance from the public health department.”
When the virus first hit, the number of infections was doubling every three days. This past week, it took 5.5 days for the number of infections to double, a drop in the infection rate.
The state is not issuing projections of fatalities nor can officials say when the need for social distancing will lessen.
Vermont Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine said that decisions to begin easing up on social distancing will be made based on science and data.
After the initial peak in infections is reached and the number of new infections slows, there will be a period of with little spread of the virus in the population, Levine explained. That period could last anywhere from a month to six months, he said. No one knows at this point. Social distancing measures can be eased during this period.
However, the virus will then recur.
The second outbreak will be over more quickly, but may require some of the same measures, he said.
Vermont has been working with three different models, one from a private company Oliver Wyman and two from Columbia and Northeastern universities, to make these projections.