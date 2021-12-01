ST. ALBANS — The St. Albans chapter of Wreaths Across America is ensuring local veterans are not forgotten during the busy holiday season.
Wreaths Across America is a national organization that places holiday wreaths on veterans’ gravestones at over 2,800 locations each year. Individuals or businesses sponsor a wreath for $15.
The goal of the project is to remember fallen soldiers, honor their service and teach people the value of freedom, according to the organization’s website.
Organizer Melody Thibault told the Messenger interest in the project increased this year in St. Albans. Thirty-three wreaths will be placed this month as opposed to last year’s 17.
A series of Wreaths Across America events will take place, Thibault said, starting with the delivery of the handmade wreaths to St. Albans between Dec. 16-17.
The first wreath-laying will take place at 10 a.m. on Dec. 17 at Calvary Cemetery. Students will be on hand to help veterans and volunteers put wreaths on graves.
On Dec. 18, a ceremony will take place in Taylor Park. Seven wreaths will be put on the veterans’ monument on a standing rack, one for each branch of service in the military.
The volunteers will then go to St. Albans Bay, Greenwood and Holy Cross cemeteries to place wreaths. The wreaths will stay on the grave sites and memorials until the season changes, Thibault said.
Thibault said it’s just as important to remember veterans in the winter as it is to honor them on Memorial and Veterans Days.
“The VFW goes around in the spring and puts the flags up for Memorial Day, and people who drive by can realize that that's the number of soldiers we have lost,” she said.
The flags serve as a reminder of how many veterans have died fighting during the holiday season.
“After the flags are retired in the fall, people don’t realize how many of these gravestones belong to soldiers, so this is how we make sure they’re not forgotten,” she said.
The physical reminders of the wreaths help people to honor these and respect the fallen soldiers’ sacrifice, Thibault said.
“The symbolism is remembering and honoring and the teaching is the youth and a lot of other people who don’t realize how many soldiers are in these cemeteries.” she said.
Most people do not intentionally forget, Thibault said, but the wreaths will hopefully make them think about the sacrifices that were made so that the choices they have are possible.
