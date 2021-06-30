ST ALBANS CITY-- When she’s not watching over and helping to lead the lives of the youngest generations in St. Albans as a summer camp counselor for the City Recreation department, Bellows Free Academy senior Lindsay Bernard is running for office.
And this month, Bernard was one of two Girls State students to be selected to represent Vermont as Senators in Girl’s Nation in Washington DC for the last week in July.
“I think it’s really important for women to be represented in government,” Bernard said. “We need more diversity in government, and gender is a big part of that. We don’t see a lot of women in office."
The Girl’s State program through the American Legion Auxilliary happens for one week once a year, and applicants are selected to run an imaginary town.
In Bernard’s case that meant Masontown, and students collaborate to operate the town, run for office, construct opposing political parties and platforms and even hold a title.
Or in Bernard’s case...several titles.
Bernard’s Campaign
After successfully securing the position of Town Clerk of Masontown, Bernard -- who is also Vice President of her junior class at Bellows Free Academy and Vice Chair of Masontown-- set her eyes on the real prize.
She also wanted to be Lieutenant Governor.
“Normally you can make posters, you can campaign around for yourself, but this year everything was on Zoom,” Bernard said. “So we made Facebook groups and posted in them.”
Running on a political platform prioritizing climate change, cutting down on phosphorous fertilizers to eliminate blue-green algae from her beloved St. Albans Bay, earlier sex education for students and background checks for the possession of firearms, Bernard managed to sweep the election and win the coveted position in a matter of days.
“I’m very much a progressive,” Bernard said. “I’ve been in student government all of my life. But I didn't really know that I loved it so much until I went to Girl’s State.”
Bellows Free Academy sent nine girls to Girls State this year, three of which were elected to offices: Kaya Hudak won the gubernatorial seat and Lydia Hodgeman the position of Secretary of State, according to Angela Bernard, Lindsey's mom.
Girl’s Nation
“(This honor) really exciting,” Bernard said. “I think we might even get to meet some senators and representatives...and we’ll be creating legislation.”
After her booming success as Lt. Governor Bernard was a natural choice as one of two Vermont students to represent Vermont in the legislature, and Bernard wasted no time in crafting an essay explaining why she would be the best candidate to represent Vermont.
“I had a really successful essay and interview,” Bernard recalled. “And I have a go-getter personality. I ran for every office that I could, so I think if you really show that you try hard and show initiative and have that attitude you’ll be successful.”
Bernard and her colleague, Vergennes-native Una Soliel will be bringing their very own bill to the legislature for the other Girls Nation Senators from other states to pass their first laws.
And Bernard said she’s predicting that Vermont’s bill will probably be very...Vermont.
“Una is very into climate change, so we’re probably going to pass a bill that’s related to that,” Bernard said, laughing.
