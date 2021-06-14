The town of Georgia's dock has been repaired after being damaged by a boat last week.
“What transpired was a set of wheels on the dock that assist in moving it had pulled apart," according to Bob Larose, Beach Maintenance Supervisor.
The dock, which was built in 2004, was closed after a being damaged below the water line.
According to Larose the operation only took one day but involved several workers using a tractor to take the dock out of the water.
“Over time, it kind of wore out. It was a safety issue more than anything really.” he said.
Larose said that because this dock is made out of newer material it’s a lot more user friendly. “Aluminum is a lot easier to move back and forth. When wood gets wet, it’s heavier and harder to move.” he said.
The dock is located inside the Peter & Frances Mallett Municipal Recreation Area and is accessible from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.