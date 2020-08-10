SWANTON — More change came to the Swanton selectboard at its meeting last Tuesday. Chair Joel Clark resigned the chairmanship, announcing he will be leaving the board entirely on Sept. 30.
Gary Centabar had already resigned his seat on the board and on the town’s development review board on July 27. Both were effective immediately. His resignation letter was just one sentence long and cites “personal reasons.”
Clark said his intention to leave the board “hasn’t been any secret.”
“When I originally signed on for the last election, I talked to the other selectboard members and told them I was going to leave early. I was staying on for continuity purposes,” he said. “I know we got another vacancy. I know this isn’t a good time.”
Following Clark’s resignation as chair, the board elected James Guilmette as chair following an executive session to discuss personnel and other matters that same evening.
Guilmette himself was appointed to the board in July. Having previously served on the board, he was selected by the current board members from a pool of four candidates to replace Karen Drennan, who left because of health concerns.
The town is currently advertising for Centabar’s replacement. Anyone interested should contact David Jescavage, the town administrator. The selectboard’s next meeting is Aug. 18.
Under Vermont law, selectboards may fill vacancies by appointing someone to the position. That person serves until the next Town Meeting Day when an election is held for someone to complete the term.
Guilmette, for example, was appointed to a seat vacated by Dan Billado last year. On Town Meeting Day, Guilmette ran against Heather Buczkowski, who won the seat. She is now finishing the remainder of his term, which expires in 2021.
Next year Guilmette will have to run for the seat he was appointed to, as will Clark and Centabar’s replacements, creating four potential selectboard races in Swanton this coming March.
The town is also seeking a new animal control officer and a new health officer. Billado and his son, Derrick, held the two positions. Both resigned last month after Derrick wore a Confederate flag mask to a meeting, drawing criticism from town residents and sparking the board to consider a dress code for employees as well as a social media policy for employees.
Buczkowski and selectperson Mark Rocheleau both thanked Clark for his service to the town, with Rocheleau noting that Clark’s departure will create a “hole.”
Sandy Kilburn, a longtime community leader, told Clark, “I can’t begin to express my appreciation for all you’ve done for the town of Swanton.”