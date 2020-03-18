ST. ALBANS -- With people staying home, St. Albans City's public works department is asking residents and businesses to be mindful of what they put into the wastewater system.
The city is asking people to refrain from putting anything but toilet paper down toilets and into the wastewater system.
"We have 22 pump stations throughout our system and they are not equipped to handle baby wipes, rags, paper towels, diapers or anything heavier than toilet paper. We don’t want to be in the position of having a pump station go down as the result of being overwhelmed with that type of material," Marty Manahan, the city's public works director said in a written statement.