ST. ALBANS TOWN – Chrome glinted in lakeside sunlight as music blared over the 150 or so vehicles lined up beneath the trees and along the shore in St. Albans Bay Park this weekend for the park’s second annual car and motorcycle show.
According to St. Albans Town’s public works director Alan Mashtare and event coordinator John Montagne, 150 cars and trucks and another eight motorcycles had joined the event by the time registration closed.
Each vehicle paid $20 in registration fees, all of which would help fund the ongoing restoration of St. Albans Bay Park’s aging stone house, a centerpiece in the park built by the Civilian Conservation Corps during the height of the Great Depression.
By the end of Saturday’s event, between registration fees, the park’s raffle, and a $1,000 donation from a business in Highgate and a local resident whose Burlington-based employer offered its employees $250 each to donate to different causes, more than $5,000 was raised to the stone house’s restoration.
Vehicles spread out beneath the park’s stone house and along St. Albans Bay’s shoreline, with rolls of tape unfurled to keep eventgoers at a relatively safe distance from each registered vehicle as a precaution due to COVID-19.
The ongoing pandemic manifested in different ways Saturday, as well.
Event volunteers, according to town officials, were masked according to the state’s face mask mandate, and cars were taped off to avoid having people freely wandering between vehicles, where social distancing would be impossible.
According to Mashtare and Montagne, registrants were required to leave enough information for contact tracing and were also required to bring their own masks, but, while face masks were available for attendees, Mashtare said volunteers could do little more than encourage attendees to wear them.
They said the reason for going no further than encouragement was that Vermont’s standing mask mandate requires that people give others the benefit of the doubt when unmasked, as the mandate allows for medical exemptions and doesn’t require those exempt to prove an underlying condition.
“We did everything in our power to make it a safe event,” Mashtare told the Messenger Saturday.
As far as attendees went, groups both with and without face masks scuffled between cars and trucks on display throughout the morning, sometimes speaking with owners and other visitors from behind a mask and other times without.
St. Albans Town’s health and safety officer, the town’s fire chief Harold “Bobby” Cross, was also on hand Saturday, as was the St. Albans Police Department.
Aside from the pandemic-connected concerns dictating the event’s layout, much of Saturday’s car show seemed normal. Classic rock favorites echoed through the park as cars both imported and domestic sat out with hoods popped, displaying vehicle guts just as polished and tuned as their shined-up exteriors.
Local businesses, ranging from the town’s two breweries to farmers market favorites like Branon’s Barrywilde Maples were likewise on hand to help feed attendees with help from members of the town’s fire department, who staffed a set of grills beneath the park’s pavilion.
Local car dealerships – Bokan Ford and Handy Chevrolet – helped organize the event alongside town officials and volunteers, many of whom were themselves local hot rod owners from properties perched along St. Albans Bay’s shores, according to Mashtare.
Behind the whole event sat St. Albans Bay, which, despite its beaches being closed due to the season’s first bloom of cyanobacteria or “blue-green algae,” provided a view that Mashtare said made the bay stand out among the annual car show season’s typical venues.
“I’ve heard a lot of people saying this is one of the prettiest venues,” Mashtare said.
According to Mashtare and Montagne, Saturday’s also event offered some relief for a community still wrestling with both the looming threat of COVID-19 and the pandemic’s ongoing impacts.
“With the whole Covid thing, I think people in the community, state and country need some normalcy,” Mashtare said. “I think people really needed a morale booster.”
“It’s great seeing people out,” Montagne agreed, “as socially distanced as we could be.”