OTTAWA, Ont. – Canada has announced it would be allowing some immediate family members of Canadian citizens and permanent residents to cross its otherwise shuttered border as of this week.
“This is an incredibly difficult time to be apart from a spouse, a child, or a mom and dad,” Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau said during a press conference Monday. “We hear that.”
Since March, both the U.S. and Canada have restricted all nonessential traffic over the U.S. border with Canada, limiting international travel between the two to only essential services and commerce in a bid to slow COVID-19’s spread between the two neighboring nations.
An agreement to keep the border closed has been renewed at 30-day intervals in April and May as well, with international news agencies now reporting that the governments would likely keep travel restricted until at least July.
Immediate family members traveling into Canada are required to quarantine for 14-days upon arrival in the country.
Anyone who has had COVID-19 or is showing symptoms of COVID-19 are still not allowed over Canada’s border, according to the Canada Border Services Agency.
According to the John Hopkins University, there have been almost 2 million cases of COVID-19 within the U.S. since the highly contagious respiratory disease was first observed in the country.
More than 112,000 Americans have died due to the disease.
Almost 100,000 cases of COVID-19 have been observed in Canada, with more than half of those cases found in Quebec, the Canadian province closest to Vermont.