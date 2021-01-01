MONTPELIER — After the second full week of COVID-19 vaccinations being administered in Vermont, the state health department reported that a total of 11,157 Vermonters have received their first dose through Dec. 29.
Before a Christmas lull, the state had its busiest day Dec. 23 when 2,137 vaccines were given. Only 172 doses were administered Dec. 26, but then an average of 976 were administered each of the following three days — just one less than the overall average of the first 14 days the vaccine has been available.
People ages 35 to 49 have received the most doses, 3,086, as 3% of people in the state who fit that range have done so. Just 1% of the state’s population that is 65 years old and older had been given the vaccine through Dec. 29.
Of the 6,782 doses administered throughout the state in the second week, 379 went to those who live in Franklin County while 39 went to people from Grand Isle County. Through Dec. 29, 1.4% of Franklin County, 653 people, and 1.1% of Grand Isle County, 87 people, had been vaccinated.
Through the first two weeks, Franklin and Grand Isle counties saw averages of 47 and six people are vaccinated per day, respectively. However, those figures include zero doses being administered both Dec. 25 and 26.
