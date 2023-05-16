ENOSBURG FALLS — To see community development in action, state officials toured the Perley Block in Enosburg Falls on Monday.
The building was renovated this past year by the Franklin County Industrial Development Corporation in an effort to revitalize a historic part of Main Street.
After seven years of vacancy, the Perley Block is now home to two retail shops, office space and eight apartments. FCIDC is currently renovating the back of the building to include more office space and four additional apartments.
The Perley Block’s renovations were helped out by state grants, including $327,500 in downtown and village tax incentives. Alex Farrell, deputy commissioner of the Department of Housing and Community Development, was there to see how the grants were put to use.
FCIDC executive director Tim Smith showed off the building to Farrell, Rep. Casey Toof (R-St. Albans Town) and a few other community partners. Village Manager John Dasaro was also present.
“We’re excited to have more apartments that keep people downtown,” Dasaro said. “There is plenty of employment in Enosburg, and we’re billing the village as walkable.”
He’s right. Numerous amenities, including the post office, a bank, groceries, restaurants and a pharmacy are all within walking distance of the Perley Block.
Franklin Northeast Supervisory Union occupies the building’s current first floor office space, and it will expand into some of the office space that is still to come.
B’s Flowers is in one of the retail spaces up front, and a nutrition smoothie shop will soon move into the other. Nate Formalarie, communications director for the Agency of Commerce and Community Development, said these are types of businesses that attract both locals and tourists alike, driving economic growth.
And that’s the goal — to bring new life to Enosburg’s downtown corridor. Dasaro said this project, along with the work of grassroots community groups like the Enosburg Business and Community Association and Enosburg Initiative, have been key in working toward that mission.
