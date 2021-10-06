Alburgh--Fall Field Day at Borderview Farm in Alburgh will highlight the latest University of Vermont (UVM) Extension research in small grains, forages, cover crops and soil health.
The free event will be held on Oct. 22 from 1-4 p.m., rain or shine, at the research farm located at 487 Line Road. Interested farmers should register by Oct. 20 at https://2021fallfieldday.eventbrite.com.
Participation is limited to 80 registrants. To request disability-related accommodation to participate, contact Susan Brouillette at (802) 524-6501, ext. 432, by October 13.
The field day will open with a tour with the UVM Extension Northwest Crops and Soils Team of the trials for perennial grass and cover crop varieties, fall forages and stockpiled forages, among other research projects.
At the conclusion of the tour, Roy Desrochers, a UVM Extension sensory expert, will lead an interactive session on tasting and describing local grains.
