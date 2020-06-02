ST. ALBANS — On Monday, Angela Thibodeau and some friends decided they wanted to get together and make their voices heard on the anti-racism protests roiling the country. Twenty-four hours later, 150 people were in Taylor Park chanting “Black Lives Matter.”
The protest drew black and white, children and senior citizens, a reverend and a city councilor.
After gathering along the edge of the park bordering Main Street where their presence drew supportive honks from passing vehicles, protesters moved to the gazebo where anyone who wanted to speak was given the bullhorn.
“I grew up in this community and so did my mother, and I have never seen anything like this,” one young black woman told the crowd.
Growing up in St. Albans, she experienced racism first hand. As a child on the playground, she was called the n-word when she wouldn’t get off of a swing. “When I was in high school, I was drawn as a monkey,” she told the crowd.
“I want to thank everyone for showing up and showing that black lives matter,” she concluded.
The protest was personal for Paige Lytche, of St. Albans, who assisted Thibodeau with the organizing. She has three biracial children. The turnout at the protest “shows that my children have more of a community than I thought they did and it’s making me cry,” she said.
Speaking with the Messenger, Lytche said, “My son’s felt it. He’s six. He asked me why people of his color were being killed.”
“It’s easy to tell I’ve never experienced racism in my life,” a white man from Swanton told the crowd. His girlfriend, who is black, moved in with him in January. Since then they’ve lost track of the number of people who’ve driven by their home and yelled racial slurs. “It has gotten to the point where she is afraid to leave home without me.”
“Silence does add to the violence,” he said. “If you aren’t speaking up, you’re part of the problem.”
The need to speak up was a recurring theme among the speakers.
Kelsey Bates, of Alburgh, wore a shirt on which she had written the names of black people killed by police violence. “We don’t say their names enough,” Bates told the Messenger. “We don’t.”
“I went to MVU and the racism I heard from my classmates was disgusting,” Bates said to the crowd. “”The white privilege we have, we need to use it to call out our relatives, even if it makes us uncomfortable, because that’s what it’s going to take.”
Zoe, a junior at Bellows Free Academy, is biracial. She said the white side of her family would tell her she should focus on that. She’s very close to her white grandmother, Zoe said, explaining “I’ve changed her mind about a lot of things.”
“People learn how to be racist. No one is born a racist or a bigot,” Zoe said, using her grandmother as an example of how minds can be changed.
She also had advice for the mostly white crowd on what not to do. “There’s no n-word pass at all,” she said, and that includes when singing along to lyrics from black musicians. “It’s not hard to not sing a word in a song.”
“’All lives matter’ is not a okay to say, because it undermines the Black Lives Matter movement,” Zoe explained.
During the protest, there were calls of “all lives matter” from a group of about four people standing on the corner of Kingman and Main streets. Those shouts were quickly drowned out by the crowd, which chanted “Black Lives Matter” and “No justice, no peace” in response.
One man yelled “all lives matter” while a woman was speaking. The response was a chant of “no lives matter until black lives matter.”
A young woman then led the group in a round of chants. Before surrendering the bullhorn, she said, “Nobody should ever have to live in fear of going outside because of the color of their skin.”
The education spoken of by the speakers was also part of the rally.
Addressing objections to the violence at some of the protests around the country, particularly a Target store in Minneapolis where the killing of George Floyd by a police officer who knelt on the neck of the handcuffed and prostrate Floyd for nine minutes sparked the latest round of Black Lives Matter protests, one young woman said, “There is no place for us to be upset about companies over people’s lives.
“Your building can be rebuilt. George Floyd will never have his life back.”
People have been citing the example of Martin Luther King Jr., she noted, adding, “He walked around in suits and was peaceful and he was still murdered.”
Addressing the crowd, one man said, “To the white people who say we live in a post-racial society, please stop.”
“If you aren’t on the receiving end of police brutality, how can you possibly pass judgement?” he asked.
“It’s not about our feelings as white people,” a woman holding a baby reminded the crowd. She advised people to listen, donate and show up, and not to “listen to cop propaganda.”
“It should not be up to the black people in our lives to educate us,” a white woman told the crowd, before adding, “It’s your job to talk to the people who want to hear this and the people who don’t.”
“The greatest evil, the greatest injustice in our country today is racism,” Rev. Preston Fuller of St. Paul’s United Methodist Church said. “We cannot wait for Washington D.C. to defeat racism,” he added to cheers. “It is you. It is here. It is today.”
Rep. Mike McCarthy, D-St. Albans, who is also a member of the city councilor, acknowledged that the St. Albans Police Dept. has had its own issues with excessive use of force by police officer. Those officers were removed from the force, and policy changes were implemented. “We have our own issues with violence and excessive force that we’re working hard on,” he said.
Wendy, of St. Albans, told the Messenger she was grateful for the protest. “This is good for my soul, because I wanted to do something at this instrumental time in history.”
At the beginning of the protest, Thibodeau, who is just 18, asked everyone to be respectful and “make sure we don’t effect any of these small businesses.”
People followed her request. There was no violence, although organizers had been threatened on social media by people who said they were going to come to counter protest while armed. Thibodeau said the police and McCarthy, who served as a liaison between organizers and the SAPD, were more concerned about possible counter protesters than the protesters themselves.
One man holding an American flag did address the crowd. He said that black lives matter, but added that so did the lives of everyone there, to which the crowd responded by chanting “no lives matter until black lives matter.”
“I’m so proud of this community,” Thibodeau said of turnout for the protest.
“It just goes to show how wide a range of support there is in an area where people thought there was none,” added Lytche.