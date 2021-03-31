Here are some of the incidents St. Albans City police have responded to in recent weeks:
Monday, March 22
10:09 a.m. Unknown man in the room reported on South Main Street
10:30 a.m. Car egged on Cedar Street
5:05 p.m. Vehicle blocking alleyway on North Main Street
7 p.m. Jeep with no license plates on Stowell Street
7:24 p.m. Kids being loud and destructive reported on South Elm Street
8:08 p.m. Two iPhones stolen from a vehicle on Lower Welden Street
Tuesday, March 23
1:43 a.m. Man and woman reported arguing on Lake Street
8:12 a.m. Trash reported thrown in someone’s dumpster on Lake Street
11:28 a.m. Dog reported hanging out of a window on Lincoln Avenue
11:38 a.m. Scam website reported on Bellows Street
12:26 p.m. Dog reported tied up in backyard on Fairfax Road
3:16 p.m. Michael Oakes, 39, of Northfield, charged with TRO violation on Allaire Drive
4:52 p.m. Dog bit child on Spruce Street
9:01 p.m. Loud music coming from a vehicle on North Main Street
10:23 p.m. People revving engines on Forest Drive
10:30 p.m. Truck almost ran off road on North Main Street
11:24 p.m. Someone broke in through a back door on Upper Welden Street
Wednesday, March 24
4:47 a.m. Someone tried to break in on Upper Welden Street
6:54 a.m. Beaver wounded on Fisher Pond Road
7:24 a.m. Found phone on Lake Road
7:31 a.m. Man destroying property on Federal Street
7:55 a.m. Road rage incident on Lake Street
8:17 a.m. Dog running loose on Saint Armand Road
1:22 p.m. Tractor trailer unit stuck at an intersection on Lower Welden Street
1:49 p.m. Basketball hoop broken on Nason Street
2:17 p.m. Dwight Parker, 40, of St. Albans, arrested for TRO violation on Finn Avenue
3:15 p.m. Woman threatening to harm another woman at Houghton Park
3:34 p.m. Road Rage incident on Russell Street
5:28 p.m. Zachary Bessette, 24, of St. Albans, arrested for domestic assault on Lincoln Avenue
7:20 p.m. Wallet taken on Tuckers Way
9:14 p.m. Gunshot heard on Jewett Avenue
10:06 p.m. Man yelling at woman with loud music playing on Hunt Street
Thursday, March 25
7:45 a.m. Dogs being dropped off side of the road on South Main Street
9:42 a.m. Engine revving on car or motorcycle on Finn Avenue
10:30 p.m. Man needing to be removed from an apartment on South Main Street
10:42 p.m. Man having a physical altercation with a woman on South Main Street
Friday, March 26
7:28 a.m. Ice auger reported stolen overnight on East Shore Drive
8:19 a.m. Erratic operation reported on Upper Welden Street
11:59 a.m. White truck abandoned on Deer Yard Drive
12:15 p.m. Vehicle swerving all over the road on Jewett Avenue
12:57 p.m. Four driver’s licenses found on North Main Street
5:02 p.m. Someone using caller’s debit card on Center Street
7:39 p.m. Man yelling at cars while walking on South Main Street
11:47 p.m. Peter Gagnon, 24, of St. Albans, arrested for DUI on Lower Welden Street
Saturday, March 27
6:07 a.m. Two men arguing on South Main Street
9:37 a.m. Tomato or paint thrown at car on Durkee Road
10:22 a.m. Woman went after another woman on South Main Street
2:35 p.m. People fighting outside on Swanton Road
Sunday, March 28
2:56 p.m. Bikash Gorong, 31, of Winooski, charged with DUI on Fairfax Road
9:37 p.m. Marquis Gause-Black, 34, of St. Albans, charged with TRO on Tuckers Way
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.