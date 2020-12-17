The St. Albans Police Department had a busy week in which catalytic converters continue to be stolen, wallets were lost, and an offensive letter was found on a door.
Monday, Dec. 7
8:29 a.m. Upper Welden Street. Threat to vandalize property.
9:34 a.m. South Main Street. Theft of service/$25.50 gas drive off. It was later paid for.
10:37 a.m. Highgate Road. Vehicle driving erratically.
12:04 p.m. Finn Avenue. Suspicious person taking photo of a house.
7:27 p.m. Swanton Road. Suspicious vehicle circulating.
7:44 p.m. Sunset Meadows. Person receiving messages from an unknown number.
Tuesday, Dec. 8
10:24 a.m. Swanton Road. Lost wallet.
11:02 a.m. Stolen catalytic converter.
11:22 a.m. South Main Street. Damaged headstones at Greenwoods Cemetery.
12:17 p.m. Huntley Avenue. Reported animal neglect.
12:46 p.m. Lake Street. Harassment over social media.
1:33 p.m. Sunset Meadows. Garret Gagne, 22, of St. Albans, was reported as being in violation of a restraining order.
2:34 p.m. Fairfield Street. Scott Drolette, 48, of Enosburg, was arrested on a warrant.
3:43 p.m. Lower Newton Road/County Road. Cow in the road.
4:17 p.m. Lincoln Avenue. Stolen credit card information.
5:47 p.m. Lower Welden Street. Lost wallet.
6:22 p.m. Fairfield Street. SUV parked in a travel lane.
7:08 p.m. Lake Street. Female hit a male.
9:22 p.m. North Shore Road. Loud music.
9:32 p.m. North Main Street. Stolen medication.
9:52 p.m. Highgate Road. Vehicle swerving in roadway.
Wednesday, Dec. 9
4:52 p.m. Swanton Road. Stolen groceries.
5:20 p.m. Swanton Road. Stolen wheels and tires.
7:46 p.m. Fairfield Road. Dispute over property.
7:54 p.m. Ferris Street. Yelling and banging in apartment.
9:39 Tuckers Way. Mercedes Provost, 28, of Burlington, charged with driving with license suspended.
Thursday, Dec. 10
3:54 a.m. Kingman Street. Vehicle blocking plow truck.
12:53 p.m Champlain Commons. Stolen wallet.
1:26 p.m. Lake Street. Yelling coming from apartment.
2:55 p.m. Tuckers Way. Vandalism: grease on vehicle.
3:56 p.m. Huntington Street. Loud music.
5:37 p.m. Georgia Shore Road. Suspicious mail.
9:19 p.m. West Shore Road. Bradley Robtoy, 51, of St. Albans, was charged with violating conditions of release.
Friday, Dec. 11
1:16 p.m. Potter Avenue. Individuals on private property.
1:47 p.m. South Main Street. Reported possible money found.
2 p.m. North Main Street. Offensive letter found on door.
3:56 p.m. Highgate Road/Swanton Road. Vehicle swerving.
4:53 p.m. Lasalle Street. Family disturbance.
5:18 p.m. Lake Street. Juvenile bit by dog.
6:26 p.m. North Main Street. Vehicle idling more than five hours.
7:06 p.m. High Street. Stolen package.
7:10 p.m. Hoyt Street. Sick, stray cat picked up by animal control.
10:18 p.m. Oak Street. Verbal dispute with males yelling.
Saturday, Dec. 12
6:29 a.m. Lake Street. Possibly-intoxicated female causing a disturbance.
11:47 a.m. Federal Street. Andrew Dashno, 27, of St. Albans, was charged with unlawful mischief, unlawful trespass, and violating an abuse prevention order in what’s labeled a hate-motivated crime.
5:51 p.m. Lake Street/Adams Street. Loose dogs running in roadway.
8:36 p.m. Fisher Pond Road. Possibly-intoxicated operator.
9:29 p.m. North Main Street. Recovered property that was returned to its owner.
Sunday, Dec. 13
2:20 p.m. Swanton Road. Suspicious vehicle at Energizer.
3:11 p.m. Swanton Road/Old Orchard Road. Intoxicated male transported to detox.
7:42 p.m. Fairfax Road. Jayden Tilton, 19, of Hardwick, was charged with violating conditions of release and driving with license suspended.
