The final day of November and first week of December saw St. Albans Police deal with disputes, broken windows, and a pair of incidents potentially involving firearms.
This log would not be possible without the generous assistance of Lt. Benjamin Couture and the St. Albans Police Dept.
Monday, Nov. 30
12:23 a.m. Diamond Street. Missing person
9:45 a.m. Bishop Street. Subpoena service.
10:18 a.m. Tuckers Way. Badge missing.
10:21 a.m. North Main Street. Offensive sticker on a post.
1:03 p.m. South Main Street. Broken windows.
3:16 p.m. Lower Newton Road/County Road. Cows in the road.
Tuesday, Dec. 1
9:15 a.m. Industrial Park Road. Man smashed woman’s phone.
10:33 a.m. South Main Street. Light fixtures broken.
11:04 a.m. Pearl Street. Gun stolen from vehicle.
11:28 a.m. Maplewood Depot. Possible suspicious entry into building.
1:13 p.m. Rewes Drive. Report of gunfire.
1:17 p.m. Swanton Road/Franklin Park West. Driver texting while operating.
6:54 p.m. South Main Street. Car broken into.
10:21 p.m. Swanton Road. Man passed out at the wheel.
Wednesday, Dec. 2
4:26 a.m North Elm Street. Heard screaming.
7:44 a.m. Fairfax Road/Fairfax Street. Vehicle stuck in the road.
8:46 a.m. Bronson Road. Bank fraud.
3:09 p.m. Fairfax Road. Black SUV with no plates.
3:28 p.m. North Main Street. Man buying juvenile alcohol.
9:42 p.m. Elizabeth Street. Woman yelling with a flashlight.
Thursday, Dec. 3
9:59 a.m. Tuckers Way. Company card used in fraudulent manner.
11:24 a.m. Federal Street. Tiffany Richardson, 31, of Highgate, was arrested on a warrant.
3:42 p.m. Marie Lane. Female followed home.
4:52 p.m. Lake Street. Neighbor causing issues.
7:24 p.m. Upper Welden Street/Fairfax Road. Tractor trailer unit stuck.
Friday, Dec. 4
2:50 a.m. Lake Street. Man bit a female during a fight.
7:46 a.m. North Main Street. Catalytic converter stolen.
11:45 a.m. Lemnah Drive. Bag of needles found.
1:50 p.m. Ashton Drive. Person has a dog belonging to someone else.
2:53 p.m. Murray Drive. Dog found in yard.
2:58 p.m. Bellows Street. People parking in No Parking Zone.
Saturday, Dec. 5
10:42 a.m. Clyde Allen Drive. Male and female arguing.
3:07 p.m. Maple Street. Stolen Nintendo Switch.
3:42 p.m. Fairfax Road. Male and female arguing.
3:49 p.m. Upper Welden Street. Female won’t leave the home.
6:42 p.m. Franklin Park West. Suspicious man walking around.
7:15 p.m. South Main Street/BFA. Possible drunk driver.
10:40 p.m. Tuckers Way. Juvenile messing with man in an RV.
Sunday, Dec. 6
12:31 a.m. Hudson Street. Suspicious man dressed in all black behind building.
3:40 a.m. Hudson Street. Windows shattered.
9:40 a.m. Federal Street. Medications stolen.
9:43 a.m. South Main Street. Man and woman fighting.
1:51 p.m. South Main Street. Michelle Medor, 35, of St. Albans, cited for violating a temporary restraining order.
