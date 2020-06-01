ST. ALBANS — The Great Race and Bay Day celebration for 2020 have been officially cancelled.
The Franklin County Regional Chamber of Commerce made the announcement on Monday.
"In compliance with the Governor’s Executive Order, the Chamber and our partners at the Town of St. Albans have made the difficult decision to cancel both the Great Race and Bay Day for 2020. Regrettably, these summertime festivities join the long list of local and regional events cancelled due to concerns of a resurgence of Covid-19," chamber manager Lisamarie Charlesworth said in a written statement.
Charlesworth added that organizers hope to hold both events in 2021.
Bay Day and the Great Race are the latest in a long list of cancelled events as a result of COVID-19, including the Vermont Maple Festival, Vermont Dairy Days and the Franklin County Field Days.
Governor Phil Scott announced last week that all field days and fairs were cancelled for this year because the number of attendees and the unstructured nature of the events makes it difficult to insure that steps are being taken to prevent the spread of COVID-19.