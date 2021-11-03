SWANTON — Students are raising, caring for and selling their high-quality beef and pork products for less than grocery store prices and making a buck on it.
These teenagers, all students in Missisquoi Valley Union School District’s Animal Sciences Program, are receiving on-farm animal husbandry and veterinary training right on campus.
Beef cows and pigs are cared for and studied by students and sent to market after several months. The students then receive butchered cuts that they sell on-site through their MVU Thunderbird Co-Op, a student-led cooperative that sells the hand-raised beef and pork and puts the proceeds back into their program.
Animal sciences teacher Katie Berkelhamer said the co-op raises thousands of dollars every year in meat and egg sales for the Animal Sciences Fund. Sales cover the program’s costs, including animal care and personalized sweatshirts for members of the program every year.
In 2021, the program produced around 800 pounds of beef, she said.
Animal science offers students science and experiential learning credits for their time studying agriculture, horticulture and natural resources while growing their own food and running their own business.
By the time students graduate, they may have studied for an entire semester on a local farm, had consistent years of instructional animal husbandry experience and know how to butcher an entire animal to United States Department of Agriculture standards.
Animal husbandry
A quick trip around the school parking lot gives a view of the stables and paddock where two little black sheep, two Holsteins named Greta and Brownie, two Black Angus-Holstein cross cattle named Sirloin and Bertha and an Arabian-Morgan and MVUMHS agriculture teacher James Messier’s horse named Storm are cared for.
The students raise the young animals until they are sent to market or are used for dairy. Most of the animals receive a name decided by the students when they join the herd.
“The students get pretty comedic with [the process,]” Berkelhammer said.
The beef cows, now each eight months old, are fed an all-natural diet of grass and grain and will go to market in August.
Inside the warm barn, three pigs are also raised for market and will leave the farm in February. Their names are Thing One, Chops and Wilbur.
Once the pigs leave, goats will arrive, and at least one will usually give birth there on the farm so students learn the needs of livestock that are just days-old.
These experiences, Berkelhamer said, are well-known inside and outside the program as fun and exciting ways to earn science credits.
In addition to an open, grassy paddock, all the animals have stalls inside the on-campus barn. The stalls are mucked twice and three times a day, are impeccably clean and smell of fresh sawdust.
“We take a very deep pride in the cleanliness of our barn,” Berkelhammer said. “Because normally when you walk into a dairy or beef barn it’s not as clean as you see it here … a clean environment is necessary for a happy animal to live a healthy life.”
The MVU Thunderbird Meat Co-op
A look into the students’ three, full chest freezers in the agricultural building reveal far more than just ground beef: porterhouse steaks, pork sausage and ribs, flank steaks and even brisket are all available for sale. The beef is a dark red, much darker than is often seen on grocery store shelves.
Delivery day, when the students receive their processed beef and pork in packages after months of raising them, is always an exciting day, Berkelhamer said.
Throughout the year, students track the weight of their animals to predict how much will return from the processing plant once the animal is sent to market. This year’s beef will arrive back at the school in cuts just before the start of the new year in August 2022.
Anyone can order meat from the program whether they are a part of the MVUSD or not. A Google form found online allows shoppers to peruse the offerings, place their order and select a pick-up date. A member of the class will be present at pick-up to facilitate the sale.
Berkelhammer said the students research market prices and compare meat from various big chain grocery stores. They work to price their meat competitively in addition to creating custom logos, labels and flyers for advertising to the school community and beyond. The co-op also runs holiday and promotional sales to keep products moving.
The program currently only accepts cash or check, but the hope is to accept more forms of payment in the future.
The Abbey group, which serves lunch throughout MVUSD, purchases ground beef from the program to serve in the lunch rooms, so students know exactly what they’re eating and where it comes from.
Tasting the fruits of their labors, Berkelhammer said, is always a source of pride for her students.
