MONTPELIER – As cases of COVID-19 in Vermont overall climbed past 4,000 this week, state officials on Friday trained their attention to the long-term care facilities now hosting several ongoing outbreaks.
During a Friday news conference, members of Gov. Phil Scott’s administration said surveillance testing of residents and staff at long-term care facilities would be increased to occurring on a weekly basis amid several outbreaks.
Vermont’s health commissioner, Dr. Mark Levine, said Friday he and the health department were becoming “more and more concerned about the increasing number of cases we’re seeing in nursing homes and other long-term care facilities.”
“This is causing patient illnesses and hospitalizations and even deaths, more staff illness and required quarantines, and frankly staff shortages at a time when there’s a national shortage for these facilities,” Levine told reporters.
As COVID-19 cases climb again in Vermont, the toll of a second surge is again being felt within Vermont’s long-term care facilities, where more than half of the state’s COVID-19-related deaths have been reported since COVID-19 was first found in Vermont in March.
Officials have attributed five more recent deaths due to complications of COVID-19 to an outbreak at a Rutland County long-term care facility, and at least one of the COVID-19-related deaths reported over the past week involved someone living in a nursing home.
According to officials, outbreaks are ongoing at eight different long-term care facilities, with an outbreak most recently reported at St. Albans Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in St. Albans.
As of Friday, more than 100 cases of COVID-19 had been attributed to outbreaks within Vermont’s long-term care centers.
Vermont’s Secretary of Human Services Mike Smith said Friday long-term care centers would be subjected to increased surveillance testing and stricter visitation rules amid the rising numbers of cases both inside facilities and in the wider Vermont community.
“We are testing staff weekly,” Smith said. “We have fairly significant restrictions on visitation just to keep these facilities safe.”
When asked Friday, Levine said the spike in the number of cases reported inside facilities wasn’t likely the fault of staff members or visitors not following restrictions, but more likely a reflection of COVID-19’s wider surge through Vermont.
“Visitation policies remain pretty strict, and as the weather cools off and the rate of disease in communities has increased, it’s only gotten stricter,” Levine said.
Instead, according to Levine, what likely happens is that staff members pick up COVID-19 while outside of the facility and, while asymptomatic, work in the facility without knowing they’ve been infected.
That was why, according to Levine, the best way to control COVID-19’s spread through Vermont’s long-term care facilities was to take the steps needed to control COVID-19’s spread through Vermont more generally – i.e., wearing masks, avoiding crowds and limiting contact between one another.
“The major way we have to protect these facilities is protecting our communities, lowering the ability of the virus to spread from one person to another,” Levine said.
