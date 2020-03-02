We know our readers love a good crossword. That's why this year we're bringing you the chance to solve a puzzle filled with clues from around Franklin County.
New clues will appear in the Messenger within ads from our sponsors and advertisers. Clues will also appear here on samessenger.com. Solve the clue, fill in the spaces on the board and once it's filled send your completed board to the Messenger to win one of a range of prizes.
Guidelines & Rules
Around Franklin County begins Monday, March 2 and ends on March 31.
Boards were distributed in the St. Albans Messenger on Saturday, February 29.
Each participating business will have its Around Franklin County clue printed once in the St. Albans Messenger.
Completed Around Franklin County boards may be mailed or dropped off to the St. Albans Messenger by April 10. Game boards will not be accepted after close of business on April 10.
Around Franklin County winners will announced in the St. Albans Messenger and online at samessenger.com on Friday, April 24, 2020.
Winners may claim their prizes at the St. Albans Messenger between April 27 and May 1, 2020.
Around Franklin County participants must have completed a minimum of 18 clues to enter and may collect a maximum of 40 clues to be eligible for prizes. The grand prize winner will be drawn first, via a random raffle drawing. Remaining grand prize entrants will then be added to the drawing for the second level of prizes, until all prizes have been drawn.
Players may obtain Around Franklin County game boards without purchase by coming to the St. Albans Messenger office at 281 North Main Street, St. Albans while supplies last.
Eligibility Requirements
Individuals 10 years or older by March 2, 2020, may play Up & Down Vermont.
Individuals under 18 years of age must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian when redeeming prizes.
Persons who may play but may NOT be prize winners include employees of O'Rourke Media Group and immediate employee family members (defined as spouse, (step-) mother, father, brother, sister, daughter or son).
No purchase necessary while supplies last.