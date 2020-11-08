United Way’s Volunteer Connection site is set up to help connect agencies and volunteers. Agencies are working hard to navigate volunteering in this new time, so the opportunities are still limited.
CIRCLES OF SUPORT AND ACCOUNTABILITY (COSA) — Franklin County Restorative Justice builds a group of volunteers around one person returning to the community from prison. The group meets once a week for a year. We are currently seeking volunteers who are open to change and building support systems. Come take part in our growing community’s ability to respond to harm restoratively. Contact Lee King at 752-7030 or email lee@fgirjc.org.
VOLUNTEER COOKS – Burlington Dismas House is seeking volunteers to cook at their location on Buell Street in Burlington. Seeking Fill-In Cooks for Monday – Friday evenings, 3 Volunteer Cooks for Thanksgiving, and 3 Volunteer Cooks for Christmas Day. The holiday opportunities will fill up fast so reach out now if interested. Contact Kimberly Parsons at 802-658-0381 or email kim@dismasofvt.org.
VOLUNTEER RECEPTIONIST & GREETER – Franklin County Animal Rescue is looking for some volunteers to help at the front desk on Tuesday through Friday 2:00 – 5:30 p.m. and Saturdays 11 a.m. -12:00 p.m. or 12:00 – 2:00 p.m. Duties include answering phone call, greeting visitors, filter through emails, and help with adoption counseling. To apply, visit https://franklincountyanimalrescue.org/volunteer.
CAMPING EQUIPMENT DONATIONS – Champlain Valley Office of Economic Opportunity is asking people to donate tents, sleeping bags, and other camping equipment in excellent condition you no longer need. Donated items will be made available to individuals experiencing homelessness. As campgrounds close for the season and the weather gets colder, sleeping bags and tents will be made available to people who have no other option. Drop off at Franklin Grand Isle Community Action or The Samaritan House in St. Albans. For more information contact Jess at 527-3792 ext. 108.
FRANKLIN COUNTY BLOOD DRIVES – American Red Cross. Are you available to support us at upcoming blood drives in Franklin County? Join us to provide excellent and enthusiastic customer service to enhance the blood donor experience. Engage with blood donors to promote blood donation and set the stage for long-term commitment to regular blood donations. Apply at https://www.redcross.org/volunteer/become-a-volunteer.html
CAREER MENTORS – Vermont Works for Women provides career services free of charge to women seeking employment advice. The goal of our career services is to empower women to find and keep jobs that meet their needs. We match volunteer career mentors with women clients based on what type of advice they are seeking or based on the client’s industry-specific interests. As a volunteer mentor, you will have the opportunity to assist clients with any employment skill(s) of your choice. There is no need to be an expert in any subject. We are looking for women or gender non-conforming individuals to serve as career mentors. Five or more years of workforce experience is preferred. This opportunity can be virtual. To learn more, email info@vtworksforwomen.org.
DOES YOUR STUDENT NEED VOLUNTEER HOURS? Green Mountain Habitat for Humanity ReStores in Williston and Milton are both looking for student support this fall and winter. Shifts are flexible and no experience necessary. Tasks include: sorting clothing, unloading incoming donations at the back door, sorting and moving items onto the sales floor, pricing items, testing electronics and small appliances, and keeping the store tidy and organized. Volunteers must be 16 years or older. Contact Allison DeVoe at adevoe@vermonthabitat.org.
