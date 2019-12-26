ST. ALBANS — Signs proclaiming that is “okay to be anti-Semitic” have appeared on poles in downtown St. Albans as Jewish residents celebrate Hanukkah.
The St. Albans Police Dept. is investigating, according to Sgt. Keith McMahon. However, the challenge is that speech, however hateful, is protected.
Technically, the only crime committed may be a violation of a city ordinance barring people from attaching signs to poles without a permit, according to McMahon. Violations of that ordinance carry a small fine.
St. Albans City Mayor Tim Smith said a “spattering” of signs had appeared in St. Albans going back into the fall, but were not as prominent as those which appeared this week.
The SAPD has been tracking the signs. According to Smith, one or two individuals are believed to be responsible.
“We don’t condone it, that’s obvious,” Smith said.
“It’s a given” the signs are not representative of the community here,” he said.
The signs did not stop dozens of people from gathering in Taylor Park on Wednesday evening for a menorah lighting in celebration of Hanukkah.