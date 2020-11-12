FAIRFAX – The Fairfax selectboard reversed last week its decision to strike down a resolution supporting the Black Lives Matter movement, agreeing in a split decision last Monday to endorse the measure.
Last week’s reversal came after more than an hour of public testimony in support of the resolution, with some community members attesting to their own experiences with racism in the Franklin County town.
Fairfax’s selectboard, short one member due to the board’s vice chair Sheri Rainville being absent, voted three-to-one to reverse their previous three-to-two decision rejecting a pro-Black Lives Matter statement during their Oct. 19 meeting.
Only one member of the board, selectperson Randy DeVine, remained opposed following a lengthy period of public comment that saw more than 60 members of Fairfax’s community – many of whom were younger or connected to Bellows Free Academy (BFA) – speak in favor of the resolution.
Many were quick to rebuke comments made during the selectboard’s Oct. 19 meeting questioning whether racism existed in Fairfax, with several community members of color saying they had experienced racism outright while living in Fairfax.
The resolution supporting Black Lives Matter, many argued, would be a first step in showing the Town of Fairfax was willing to support its residents of color.
The resolution ultimately approved by Fairfax
officials calls for town officials’ public display of support and opportunities for education and conversations around racism.
Initially dismissed by a majority of Fairfax’s selectboard in October, the resolution eventually approved by the board last week came courtesy of several members of Fairfax’s public who have participated in ongoing weekly protests in support of the Black Lives Matter movement in Fairfax.
The resolution declares that, “historically and presently,” Black, brown and indigenous people had been subjected to “systemic and individual racism on both human and economic levels,” and calls for board members’ public display of support and opportunities for education and conversations around racism.
“The Town of Fairfax, through this resolution, chooses to intentionally and visibly support the movement for Black Lives and racial justice,” the resolution concludes. “By taking a stand in this worldwide fight for justice, we move toward equity and inclusion in our community.”
Protests supporting the Black Lives Matter movement have occurred weekly in Fairfax amid a national wave of protests spurred by the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police officers.
Members of Fairfax’s selectboard initially rejected the statement due to its “strong language” focused on the Black Lives Matter movement in particular and language calling for a public display of support.
Selectpersons Stephen Bessette, DeVine and Rainville each had their own reasons for ultimately voting against the measure during the board’s vote in October, ranging from its explicit support for the Black Lives Matter movement to its assertions of historical racism in Fairfax.
“I know there are issues – I totally understand that,” Rainville said at the time. “I grew up here. To think that our community, historically, has had prejudice against people? I’d like examples. Please.”
Bessette, meanwhile, stressed that he feared a public display from the Town of Fairfax itself could result in controversy or future legal issues, and DeVine said at the time he had issues with elevating the Black Lives Matter over racism writ large.
The board’s dismissal of a Black Lives Matter statement drew widespread criticism during their Nov. 2 meeting, ultimately prompting the board to revisit its decision and endorse the resolution.
More than 60 people attended the selectboard’s meeting to testify in favor of the resolution, with many asserting they’d either witnessed or personally experienced racism while living in Fairfax.
Fairfax resident Roy V. Hill II, a faith leader and prior appointee to the Vermont Governor’s Workforce Equity and Diversity Council, told the selectboard he was “alarmed and just speechless” about the selectboard’s vote against the resolution.
“What kind of language are you supposed to use when there’s a knee on your throat or your neck has a rope around it?” Hill said. “Stop playing word games and speak to reality, because when we don’t, we don’t give our children something to stick up to… so they fall for everything.”
Moses Delane, a graduate from Bellows Free Academy – Fairfax, recalled racism he experienced while going to school in Fairfax, ranging from racial slurs shouted in the school’s hallways to other students shouting “white is right” as a joke and dismissing Delane’s talent in sports as being due to his race.
Things were bad enough that, according to Delane, he felt as though he had to leave Vermont.
“Fairfax was not a comfortable experience for me,” Delane told the selectboard. “If you would’ve asked me in high school if I thought Fairfax believed Black lives matter, I would’ve said no.”
Amit Saini told Fairfax’s selectboard that he had been the only person of color in his grade and one of only a few in the entire school. “I didn’t think much about my race until students made jokes about me being a terrorist because of my brown skin,” Saini told the selectboard.
“I think it is imperative that the board understand that there are people in this town who have been the actual subject of hate speech by people who they thought were their neighbors,” he said.
Others attending Monday’s meeting mentioned having Black children who experienced racism in Franklin County and fearing what their children might experience as they grow up. Some shared firsthand accounts of racism they saw in the community.
Resident Jasen Boyd, a self-described seventh-generation Vermonter, described hearing parents toss racial slurs toward members of a sports team from Winooski, Vermont’s only majority minority school district, during a particularly heated game.
“The game was very contested and at the end of the game there was a brawl,” Boyd said, “and as I was watching the mayhem unfold on the field, I listened to people from Fairfax throwing the N-word around and saying they should go back to where they come from.”
Christina Maynard, a music educator at BFA, told the selectboard she worried for her two children, who are Black and growing up in Fairfax.
“I’m very afraid for their safety sometimes. I worry about them walking around. I worry about them – my daughter getting her driver’s license,” Maynard said. “They need to know their town has their back.”
Many of those speaking in favor of the resolution were, like Maynard, teachers at BFA.
Middle school language arts teacher and lifelong Fairfax resident Emily Wills told the board she felt there was “a loud, sneaky and not sneaky racism in the school” and said the selectboard’s endorsement would tell people “the selectboard is behind us as we try to stand up and support what is right.”
“I love Fairfax and I know we can do better,” Wills said.
Students from the school themselves had a large presence during Monday’s meeting as well.
“To think that racism is not present in our community here is simply a glaring example of the lack of knowledge and understanding of these very real issues that harm our friends and neighbors of color every day,” one student, who said she represented a nascent Racial Justice Alliance at the school, said.
Another student at BFA said she’d seen “overt racism at the school nearly every day I was there” and added she’d been sent a photo that day of students using racial slurs.
“It does happen every single day,” she said.
Alan Maynard, Christina Maynard’s husband, said he disagreed with the board’s previous rejection of the Black Lives Matter resolution, telling the board he believed “the Town of Fairfax can and should be better than that.”
“It’s saying this is the time, this is the movement, this is the problem and that we can address it, even in a small town like Fairfax,” Alan Maynard said.
The selectboard’s previous vote had also spurred some protest by members of the town staff itself.
Immediately following the selectboard’s rejection of the Black Lives Matter resolution in October, Fairfax’s town manager, Brad Docheff, told the board he felt the selectboard “missed the mark” with its decision.
When the board reconvened in November, the town’s recreation director Brian LaClair likewise spoke out against the board’s rejection of the proposed Black Lives Matter statement, telling the board he believed racism existed in Fairfax.
“I’ve seen community members treated differently and unfairly in the town offices because of the color of their skin or the way that they speak,” LaClair said. “I’ve heard coworkers and members of this board make racist remarks, although they may not have recognized them as such at the time.”
The recreation department, LaClair said, “acknowledges that racial inequity exists in Fairfax” and was “dedicated to advancing opportunities for education, reflection and supporting community discussion for dismantling racism in our community.”
Following a lengthy period of testimony, Fairfax’s selectboard voted to revisit the resolution following a series of votes pitting selectpersons Bessette and Duane Leach, as well as the board’s chair Steve Cormier, against DeVine.
Amid a set of meeting procedures legally required for the board to revisit previous decisions, the selectboard cast a series of split votes that saw Bessette, who said he still had reservations about the resolution’s call for public displays, ultimately vote in favor of the resolution.
Bessette said his concern stemmed from a fear that, with the town opening the door to displays in favor of the Black Lives Matter movement, it wouldn’t be able to turn away any other political or social groups looking to make a statement on town property.
Docheff said town policy already forbade Fairfax from turning away any assemblies or other displays.
“We have to be open to everybody,” Docheff said. “We can’t pick and choose.”
After a brief discussion among town officials, the selectboard approved motions to revisit their decision and, in a series of three-to-one votes that saw only selectperson DeVine dissent, ultimately signed off on the statement.
“The stories were incredible,” the selectboard’s chair, Cormier, said following the selectboard’s vote. “I love this town and I appreciate people coming forward to speak… Your voices were heard loud and clear tonight.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.