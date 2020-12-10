ST. ALBANS -- From one family-owned medical resource to another, AmCare Ambulance Service is entering a partnership with Butler Medical Transport and passing over operations to the Maryland-based company.
AmCare Director Walter Krul, who has owned the ambulance and paramedic provider since 1989, began his search for a seamless transition and would quickly find out how much more the Butler team could bring to Northwest Vermont than he had imagined.
“This collaboration is a huge win‐win for our community,” said Krul. “It will bring an even higher level of service and commitment to our towns and our patients. And it will allow us to continue our tradition of excellence and further our mission of providing top notch healthcare in Franklin and Chittenden counties, while bringing even more critical care expertise and resources to our patients and our local healthcare partners, which include the Northwestern Medical Center in St. Albans and the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington.”
Krul will stay on staff in a background support role while Will Rosenberg, Butler Medical Transport Chief Operating Officer, assumes the reigns. Krul said that he wanted his replacement to bring new resources to his community and build upon the local system that AmCare developed over many years.
Services in Franklin and Chittenden counties will still be provided under the AmCare name, and both AmCare crew members and local management are expected to remain on staff.
Butler was founded in 2001 and grew to become the largest commercial ambulance company in Maryland. It also expanded to provide services in Washington D.C. and New Hampshire. With over 300 employees and more than 85 ambulances, Butler transports over 50,000 patients by ambulance every year.
“We are committed to helping our rural institutions and communities advance patient care through rapid, high-level clinical care, and we will be making an immediate $100,000 investment in new technology upgrades on AmCare’s ambulances to enhance patient comfort, care and safety,” said Rosenberg.
Krul praised both the AmCare crew and the people who it serves and believes the partnership with Butler will allow AmCare to continue providing care to the region for the next 30 years and beyond.
“Our community has been very supportive of our staff and the advancements that we’ve made in just our first 32 years of service to Franklin County,” said Krul. “I am incredibly proud of our staff and grateful to our community. I look forward to AmCare continuing to expand on its current capabilities and service.”
