SWANTON – Early Monday morning, as students surrounded the flagpole at the Swanton Schools, members of the Abenaki community unfurled and raised the Abenaki flag in a ceremony they said was decades in the making.
As of Monday, Abenaki flags were set to fly over every school of the Missisquoi Valley School District (MVSD) in part to celebrate National Native American Heritage Month.
The flags raised Monday will be permanent fixtures for the elementary schools where, according to a press release from the school district, 175 students within the elementary schools identify as Abenaki.
Members of the Abenaki Tribal Council representing the Abenaki Nation of Missisquoi joined Monday to raise the flag, with one member commenting on the gravity of Abenaki flags flying over Swanton.
“This is our heritage,” said Lester Lampman, a member of the Abenaki Tribal Council who attended Swanton Schools as a child. “This is awesome that they’re showing us respect.”
As students from the Swanton Schools gathered around their respective flagpoles early Monday morning, members of the Abenaki Circles of Courage Afterschool Program formed a drum circle to celebrate, playing two songs for each ceremony.
At the conclusion of those songs, students were invited to join Lester Lampman and council member Brian “Butch” Barratt in readying the Abenaki flag and helping hoist it up both of the schools’ flagpoles.
MVSD’s Director of Indian Education for Franklin County, Jeff Benay, traced Monday’s event to the late Chief Leonard “Blackie” Lampman, Lester Lampman’s father and an Abenaki leader who championed education.
“He felt education was key to the Abenaki community,” Benay said. “The Abenaki want to see that all kids had an opportunity, and that’s what this is all about.”
“My father would’ve been proud,” Lester Lampman agreed. “It brings back memories of my dad – he really believed in it.”
The Missisquoi band of the Abenaki, also known as the St. Francis and Sokoki band, for centuries has considered the eastern shores of Lake Champlain their traditional homeland, particularly in the areas around Highgate and Swanton.
Many of the Abenaki still live in the area and, today, the band’s tribal council is formally headquartered in Swanton.
“The Abenaki have been here for thousands of years – the Abenaki who look to Swanton and Highgate as the ancestral homeland,” Benay said as he introduced Monday’s ceremony in Swanton. “This is where the Abenaki have lived for thousands of years and it’s where they’ll always live.”
According to Benay, Monday’s flag raising came with support from the administrations at each of the district’s elementary schools, and, last Tuesday, MVSD’s school board unanimously approved the flag raising at the district’s schools.
The Missisquoi Valley Union Middle/High School (MVU), the district’s union high school, already displays the Abenaki flag, with an initial flag raising ceremony held for National Native American Heritage Month in 2015.
At the time, more than 30 percent of MVU’s student body identified as Abenaki.
Lester Lampman said the schools had changed for the Abenaki since he attended, telling the Messenger “they never really talked about being Indian.”
“Now they’re talking about the history,” he said.
“Swanton has taken a lead for a long, long time for the Abenaki,” Benay said. “The Swanton Elementary School has long been a place the Abenaki could turn to and they knew their kids could have an opportunity.
“That was so important then, and it’s more important today.”
Following Monday’s ceremony in Swanton, similar flag raising ceremonies were held at the Franklin Central School and the Highgate Elementary School.